Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas-.mp4

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.

The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the government’s official dashboard recorded 90,418 cases of Covid in the UK in the last 24 hours, while 900 patients had been admitted to hospital.

Sage scientists warned the doubling time of Omicron infections in England was currently around two days – “faster than the growth rate seen in March 2020”.

Show latest update 1639916722 Scottish schools reopening should be delayed, says teaching union The reopening of Scottish schools after the Christmas holidays should be delayed because of the Omicron variant, a teaching union has said. Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA), said rising cases were already leading to staffing issues and the problem is expected to grow worse in the new year. Meanwhile, the head of the EIS teaching union said the government should be prepared to return schools to remote learning if necessary. However, the Scottish government has said it is not considering national school closures. Both union leaders spoke to the Scotland on Sunday newspaper, urging care over the spread of coronavirus in schools. Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 12:25 1639915822 Senior Tory criticises ‘off the bus, on the bus’ approach to tackling Covid A senior Tory has criticised the “off the bus, on the bus” approach to tackling coronavirus. Speaking on Times Radio, Tobias Ellwood said: “That approach needs to stop because it’s damaging our economy, wearing people out and our NHS isn’t able to cope.” He said there was “plenty of scope, I’m afraid, for another variant to turn up, possibly during the summer”. And he said: “We need to be planning for that now. Instead, it’s a stop-start, it’s this, you know, locking down and killing the economy, then trying to revive it again. “You can’t continue to keep moving in that way. So what we need to do is better plan for the future.” Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 12:10 1639915232 Rise in number of women wrongly denied maternity pay since Covid, charity warns Rising numbers of pregnant women and new mothers are being denied their maternity pay entitlement in the wake of the pandemic, new figures show. Maternity Action, a pregnancy charity, says it has recovered over £1 million for women subjected to pay discrimination but is warning that many more expectant and new mothers are losing out on income. Our women’s correspondent Maya Oppenheim has this exclusive story: Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 12:00 1639914032 When can I get my Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know My colleague Joe Sommerlad has put together this handy guide on everything you need to know about how to get a Covid booster jab, if you haven’t already: Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 11:40 1639913132 Health secretary defends government support for businesses The health secretary defended the government’s support for businesses. He told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One that it was “not quite right to say the government’s not doing anything at all”. He said: “I completely understand businesses now coming forward to say ‘I’m hard hit’, and they have every right to make those representations to government. “The chancellor and his team are listening, I think the chancellor has done an excellent job throughout this pandemic in dealing with this and no doubt he will keep things under review.” Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 11:25 1639912232 Bishop of Dover urges government to give clear messages over restrictions – and abide by them The Bishop of Dover has urged the government to give the public clear messages over coronavirus restrictions and abide by them. Rose Hudson-Wilkin told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “The mixed messages and the ‘do what I say and not as I do’ will undoubtedly have an impact on the nation going forward in terms of how we respond. “And so I would want to encourage our politicians, our political leaders, to actually ensure that the messages that they’re giving to the wider community is a clear message, and also that they follow the message themselves and that they say ‘this is for all of us and not just for you’.” She said she believed the church would stay open over Christmas. “We have learned what to do and how to manage in this pandemic time. We have learned how to make sure that we keep safe within our churches, something that we didn’t know initially, but we do know that now.” Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 11:10 1639911332 ‘Honest truth’ is pandemic will continue to impact NHS waiting times, says Sajid Javid Sajid Javid said the “honest truth” is the pandemic will continue to affect NHS waiting times. He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “As the NHS is facing this new significant pressure, as it’s preparing for what we know will be certainly more hospitalisations, it will have an impact on waiting times. I think that is the honest truth and there’s no getting away from that. “But it is also the case if the NHS didn’t prepare and wasn’t ready to take in these hospitalisations, that the impact on healthcare generally could be more severe. “So there’s no easy way in dealing with these challenges.” Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 10:55 1639910372 ‘Individual decision’ whether people still go to Christmas parties, says health secretary The health secretary has said it remains an “individual decision” whether people go to Christmas parties. He said many of the parties he had been invited to had been cancelled or scaled back. And he told The Andrew Marr Show: “I think that’s true up and down the country.” But he said the situation was not “a lockdown at all by any means”. He added: “What it is, is people taking their own individual decisions.” Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 10:39 1639908617 Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas Health secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas, saying: “There are no guarantees in this pandemic”. Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme to rule out measures before Christmas, he replied: “We are assessing the situation, it’s very fast moving, we’ve seen with Omicron there is a lot we still don’t know — that’s the truth about the matter.” Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the full story: Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 10:10 1639907732 Germany shuts to UK travellers – the key points British tourists, business travellers and people making family visits will be banned from entering Germany from Monday. Only German citizens and British residence of Germany will be allowed to enter after quarantining for two weeks. Our travel correspondent Simon Calder explains all the rule changes here: Chiara Giordano 19 December 2021 09:55

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise