Covid Omicron news – live: Lockdown fears as UK sees 90,000 new cases and London declares major incident

Sadiq Khan declares ‘major incident’ over huge surge of Omicron cases

The UK has reported 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, and 125 deaths, marking a slight decrease from yesterday’s reported figures which saw a record-breaking 93,045 cases and 111 deaths.

A leading government adviser has warned a circuit-breaker lockdown may be needed before Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.

Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now.

It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has declared a major incident after the capital recorded 26,000 new Covid cases – the largest daily rise since the pandemic began.

An additional 10,059 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported across the UK on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 24,968.

An emergency Cobra meeting with the devolved administrations is to be held over the weekend, where it is expected new Sage modelling – which predicts the Omicron wave could lead to up to 1,000 daily deaths – will be discussed.

Show latest update 1639843894 90,418 additional Covid-19 cases reported in the UK The UK has reported 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, and 125 deaths. This marks a slight decrease from yesterday’s reported figures which saw a record-breaking 93,045 cases and 111 deaths. Over the past seven days, 513,574 people have tested positive for the virus, and 787 people have died. More here: Grace Almond 18 December 2021 16:11 1639843543 Sadiq Khan visits mass vaccination centre, urging people to get vaccinated Sadiq Khan has urged people to come forward for their boosters, telling those who have not even had their first jab that it is “never too late” to get vaccinated, PA reports. Mr Khan visited a mass vaccination pop-up clinic on Saturday at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge. He said a series of events would take place virtually in the coming weeks in which health leaders and community representatives would work together to encourage more people to get their vaccine. Grace Almond 18 December 2021 16:05 1639842030 Sajid Javid and daughter visit Chelsea FC pop-up vaccination centre Sajid Javid has visited a pop-up Covid vaccination centre at Chelsea Football Club, where his daughter received her booster jab. The health secretary praised the “really quick” service and thanked the NHS and volunteers. Chiara Giordano 18 December 2021 15:40 1639840397 Major incident declared in London over ‘huge surge’ of Covid cases The mayor of London has declared a major incident over the rising number of Covid cases in the capital. Sadiq Khan said that in the last 24 hours London had seen the largest recorded number of new cases since the pandemic began, more than 26,000. Holly Bancroft has more updates in this breaking story: Chiara Giordano 18 December 2021 15:13 1639840201 Further six Omicron deaths in England The number of deaths in England of people with the Omicron variant has risen to seven, the UK Health Security Agency said, from the previous figure of one. Hospital admissions in England for people with confirmed or suspected Omicron rose to 85, from 65. Chiara Giordano 18 December 2021 15:10 1639839936 Almost 9,500 new Omicron cases detected in England Almost 9,500 new Omicron cases have been detected in England alone, according to the UK Health Security Agency. The latest figures, released today, show cases of the variant in England have risen by 9,427 in one day, taking the total to 23,168. This is a rise of 9,427 compared to yesterday. Cases in Northern Ireland rose to 827, a rise of 514. Scotland’s cases have reached 792, an increase of 96. In Wales there are 181, up 22 on the previous day. Chiara Giordano 18 December 2021 15:05 1639838581 UK Omicron cases rise by 10,059 Omicron cases in the UK have leapt by 10,059 in just one day. The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency show confirmed Omicron infections in the UK now total 24,968. Chiara Giordano 18 December 2021 14:43 1639837467 Scotland reports nine new Covid deaths and 5,917 cases Scotland has recorded nine new coronavirus deaths and 5,917 positive cases in the past 24 hours. The daily figures from the Scottish Government show 494 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of which 34 are in intensive care. The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,780. Chiara Giordano 18 December 2021 14:24 1639836051 Cabinet ministers briefed on Omicron latest Cabinet ministers have received a briefing on the latest situation regarding the Omicron variant, the PA news agency understands. There was no meeting of the Cabinet or further discussion but ministers were given an update on the data surrounding the variant. Chiara Giordano 18 December 2021 14:00 1639835816 Rush to beat French entry deadline leads to long freight queues Freight lorries queuing on the M20 motorway in Kent heading to Dover on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA) A rush of passengers travelling to France to beat the country’s ban on UK tourists, which came into force at 11pm on Friday, has led to a knock-on effect on freight traffic, resulting in long queues of lorries. There were lengthy tailbacks on the M20 motorway in Kent heading to Dover and at the entrance to the Channel Tunnel today. It follows queues at the Port of Dover yesterday after many people brought their Christmas travel plans forward to avoid the new restrictions. It is hoped freight traffic queues will clear by this afternoon. A spokeswoman for Eurotunnel said: “Congestion in Dover overnight and on the A20 into Dover this morning has led to a transfer of freight traffic to Eurotunnel. “There is currently slow-moving traffic on the approach to J11A (Eurotunnel exit) on M20, but freight is flowing through the tunnel at normal rates and so this will disappear in the coming hours.” She said all passengers who wanted to get to France through the Channel Tunnel before the deadline had been able to do so. Chiara Giordano 18 December 2021 13:56

Source Link Covid Omicron news – live: Lockdown fears as UK sees 90,000 new cases and London declares major incident