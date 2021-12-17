COVID-19: Should Omicron stop vaccinated people from socializing?

With more nations reporting cases of the omicron variant, the US president Joe Biden warned Americans of a winter of “severe illness and death” among the unvaccinated as the country reports a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Mr Biden said omicron has reached America, that and it’s spreading and cases are only going to increase.

“I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken, Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would’ve otherwise done and as is happening in Europe.”

In a message to those who have chosen not to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, Mr Biden said, “For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — if you’re unvaccinated — for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand became the latest country to report its first case of omicron, in Christchurch, in a traveller from Germany via Dubai, and the health ministry said it is investigating a third passenger’s positive result.

Show latest update 1639711944 Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the Covid-19 pandemic for Friday 17 December. Arpan Rai 17 December 2021 03:32

Source Link Covid omicron news - live: Biden warns of winter of ‘severe illness and death’ as Sunak returns early to UK