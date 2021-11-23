Related video: ‘Jabbed, cured or dead’, Germany warns as Europe battles Covid-19 surge

The number of weekly registered deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales has passed 1,000 for the first time since early March.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show there were 1,020 deaths registered in the week ending 12 November where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Covid-19 accounted for around one in 12 of all deaths registered over the seven-day period, with the total number up 3 per cent from the previous week, when 995 deaths were registered.

Meanwhile, people will be urged to work from home in Northern Ireland as part of strengthened Covid measures.

Current Stormont advice for businesses is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so. Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations.

Show latest update 1637670844 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid situation in the UK and abroad. Tom Batchelor 23 November 2021 12:34

Source Link Covid news – live: Weekly deaths pass 1,000 as Northern Ireland ‘urged to work from home again’