Covid news – live: Wales loans England millions of lateral flow tests amid ‘worrying’ shortage before NYE

The Welsh government has been forced to intervene in England’s Covid test kit shortage, offering Westminster four million lateral flow devices (LFDs) as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.

Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent spreading the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

However, on Thursday morning – just a day before NYE – home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website, prompting health secretary Sajid Javid to tell MPs in a letter that supplies would need to be “constrained” in the coming weeks to deal with “huge demand”.

He also said the government was tripling a pre-Omicron order of 100 million LFDs for January and February to be 300 million per month.

It comes as Prof Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, warned that the conditions at NYE parties were “perfect” for spreading Covid. “It’s very worrying indeed,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Headteachers 'unclear' over new isolation period for schools New guidance over the reduced isolation period for Covid has sparked confusion among headteachers, with the government accused of having "lower standards of safety" in education. People who test positive are now allowed to isolate for seven days instead of 10, if they return two negative lateral flow results, reports Zoe Tidman. Schools have been left grappling over advice that says people should still avoid mixing with others – especially in crowded and enclosed spaces – after ending isolation early in this way. As the i newspaper’s Arj Singh suggests: Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 17:40 1640885566 Highest number of people with Covid in hospital in England since February There were 11,452 people in hospital in England with Covid as of 8am today – up 61 per cent from a week earlier and the highest number since 26 February. During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 34,336 on 18 January, the NHS England data shows. In London, the figures are especially bleak, with 3,477 people in hospital today with Covid, up 66 per cent week-on-week and the highest number since 16 February. The second-wave peak for the capital was 7,917, also on 18 January. Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 17:32 1640883675 Wales loans England 4 million lateral flow tests amid shortage Wales has had to loan England four million lateral flow tests as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world amid a major shortage. Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with their Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. But by 9am on Thursday, the day before NYE, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website. Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of the self-test kits. As a result, the Welsh government has agreed to loan four million more tests to the NHS in England, bringing the total the country has given England to a total of 10 million. “Wales has a significant stock of lateral flow tests, sufficient to meet our needs over the weeks ahead,” FM Mark Drakeford said in a statement. In a letter to MPs, England’s health secretary Sajid Javid said the supply of lateral flow devices (LFDs) was being tripled in January and February from a pre-Omicron plan of 100 million to 300 million per month. But “in light of the huge demand for LFDs seen over the last three weeks, we expect to need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply over the course of each day, with new tranches of supply released regularly throughout each day”, he added. It comes as scientists, including Prof Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), warned the conditions at a NYE gathering were “perfect” for spreading coronavirus. “It’s very worrying indeed,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. A sign in the window of a pharmacy in Ashford, Kent, informs customers that lateral flow tests are out of stock Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 17:01 1640881780 In images: Covid in the UK on Thursday A sign in the window of a pharmacy in Ashford, Kent, informs customers that Covid lateral flow tests are out of stock A general view of the Royal Preston Hospital which is set to be the location of a Nightingale Covid surge hub A woman unpacks boxes at a free lateral flow test handout point in Walthamstow, north London (AFP via Getty Images) Boards at the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City remind fans to get their NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test ready Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 16:29 1640880643 Rail disruption worsens due to Covid and strikes Disruption to rail services is worsening due to pandemic-related staff shortages and industrial action. Southern announced that none of its trains will run to or from London Victoria until 10 January due to “coronavirus isolation and sickness”, PA reports. Victoria is one of the UK’s busiest stations, and is normally connected by Southern to locations such as Brighton, Eastbourne and Portsmouth. CrossCountry also urged customers to avoid travelling on New Year’s Eve because a strike by union members means it will run “a very limited timetable”. Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 16:10 1640879064 Further 19,544 Omicron cases found in UK An additional 19,544 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid were recorded in the UK over the last 24 hours, the latest data shows. It brings the total number of Omicron infections in the UK to 229,666. Confirming the figures on Thursday, the UK Health Security Agency also announced that the last daily stats for Omicron cases alone will be reported on New Year’s Eve. This is because the variant now constitutes more than 90 per cent of all community Covid cases in England, meaning daily figures will now refer to the virus in general. Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 15:44 1640878294 Watch: UK international flights drop 71% from pre-Covid levels UK international flights drop 71% from pre-pandemic levels Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 15:31 1640877634 ICYMI: Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre in ‘disgraceful’ protest Following my last post, here’s more on the protest that took place yesterday in Milton Keynes. Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”. It was not immediately clear if those present believed the testing site was a vaccination centre but much of the anger expressed in the videos appeared to be about Covid jabs. Read the full report: Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 15:20 1640877074 Govt will always give police ‘powers to keep Britons safe,’ says Patel Here’s what the home secretary tweeted about the anti-vax protest in Milton Keynes yesterday: Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 15:11

