Covid news – live: US records 800,000 deaths in a global high as Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B’ approved

People queue for their booster dose outside a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination centre in Oval, south London

The US on Tuesday crossed a grim milestone of more than 800,000 deaths from Covid-19 — the highest ever globally — as the new highly transmissible omicron variant continues to threaten a new wave of infections.

This pushes the global tally of Covid-19 deaths past 5.3 million.

Out of the total casualties from the pandemic in the US, more than 200,000 have been recorded after the emergence of Covid-19 vaccines.

President Joe Biden called it a “tragic milestone” and urged unvaccinated Americans to get the jab for themselves and their families, and asked vaccinated people to get their booster shots.

Meanwhile, in the UK “Plan B” measures proposed by Boris Johnson are set to kick-in after the House of Commons approved them, as another 59,610 Covid cases were added in the span of 24 hours.

This is the fifth highest surge the UK has seen since the pandemic began.

US deaths surge past 'tragic milestone' 800,000 The US on Tuesday hit the global high of 800,000 Covid-19 deaths, at a par with the deaths from heart disease or stroke every year in Americans, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. With 800,343 deaths in total, the US accounts for 15 per cent of all global recorded deaths from the infectious disease. The total deaths across the world have now reached 5,320,236. President Joe Biden said the US had reached a "tragic milestone", asking Americans to opt for vaccinations and booster shots, as applicable. Mr Biden said: "I urge all Americans: do your patriotic duty to keep our country safe, to protect yourself and those around you, and to honour the memory of all those we have lost. Now is the time." Experts have pointed out that many of these deaths were preventable, as more than 200,000 people have died after the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out. While the efficacy of vaccines in preventing infection varies, they generally offer good protection against serious illness and death. Epidemiologist Dr Chris Beyrey of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said that almost all the deaths from Covid-19 now are preventable. "And that's because they're not immunised. And you know that, God, it's a terrible tragedy."

