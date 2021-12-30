Covid news – live: UK reports 183,037 cases in new record rise as hospital admissions at highest since March

Nicola Sturgeon warns Scots to stay at home for New Year’s Eve

The UK has seen another record rise in its number of daily Covid cases, with 183,037 reported on Wednesday – up from 129,471 on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Scottish government, 15,849 people tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, the country’s highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. The daily figure for England also broke records, with 138,287 cases reported today compared with 117,093 yesterday.

Experts have, however, noted it could be several days before the impact of infections caught over Christmas becomes apparent in the data.

The news comes as Boris Johnson advised Britons to “test regularly” before enjoying their new year celebrations, despite there being a lack of PCR and lateral flow tests available across the UK. The NHS also announced today that the number of people currently in hospital with Covid in England – 10,462 – is up 48 per cent from this time last week and at its highest since 1 March.

PM accused of failing to deal with Covid misinformation online The government has been accused of complacency after Labour analysis found that dedicated anti-vaccination groups on social media were continuing to pump out disinformation about Covid. Labour said the closure of the Counter Disinformation Forum, after a six-month trial, meant more lives were being lost and pressure put on the NHS. Sir Keir Starmer's party has called for emergency legislation to criminalise companies that do not act to stamp out anti-vaccination content, and is also accusing ministers of failing to act strongly enough on the issue. It comes as Thames Valley Police appealed for information over an anti-vaccination protest at a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday. Tory MP for Milton Keynes North Ben Everitt said of the protest on Twitter: "What a bunch of dickheads. The staff and volunteers at our vax centres do an amazing job. Nobody deserves this at work." Labour's shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell, said the government needed to "stand up to big tech companies, ignore their excuses, and introduce financial and criminal penalties for failures that lead to serious harm". The party said new analysis showed Facebook was still hosting accounts belonging to the Disinformation Dozen, the 12 anti-vaxxers responsible for up to 65 per cent of anti-vaccine content on Facebook and Twitter. A government spokesperson told the PA news agency that incoming "tough new online safety laws" would force companies doing the above to take action. More than £100 million in aid to tackle Covid worldwide Widening access to coronavirus testing and increasing oxygen supplies for countries in need will be backed by £10m of emergency aid, the foreign secretary has announced. Liz Truss said there will be a particular focus on Africa, with funding to help tackle the spread of new variants, reports Geraldine Scott. It was also revealed some 30 million doses of Covid jabs had been donated by the UK internationally, as the one-year anniversary of the approval of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was marked. CDC slashes estimate on spread of Omicron – but warning remains The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has moved to revise its model estimating the spread of different variants of Covid-19 in the US to significantly reduce the share of infections caused by the Omicron variant. Previous charts on the CDC's website showed over the weekend that Omicron was estimated to be responsible for roughly 73 per cent of cases across the US in the data from 18 December. Those estimates changed on Tuesday, when CDC officials updated the graph and cut that number significantly to just 22.5 per cent. The preceding Delta variant was credited with causing roughly 77 per cent of US infections, reports John Bowden. 'Big number' expected for Covid deaths after Christmas backlog An epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency has warned people to expect a "big number" on Thursday's daily Covid death statistics, due to the backlog caused by Christmas. Meaghan Kall tweeted: Will there be a lockdown in January 2022? The emergence of Omicron is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines. Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in hospital, severely ill or dying, report Joe Sommerlad and Eleanor Sly. Prior to Christmas, Boris Johnson said that no further restrictions would be introduced ahead of the holiday, explaining that "that people could go ahead with their plans". Since then, though, the rest of the UK has enforced stricter measures and Omicron cases and hospitalisations have increased. Ireland reports record-breaking 16,428 new Covid cases Ireland reported 16,428 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, making it the latest country to smash its highest record since the pandemic began. As of 8am on Wednesday, 568 people were in hospital with the virus, 93 of whom are in intensive care. In a statement, Ireland's chief medical officer Tony Holohan said: "All of the latest epidemiological indicators are a cause of concern. "Given the very high levels of transmission nationwide, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious, and strictly adhere to the public health measures." It comes as Leo Varadkar, the tánaiste of Ireland, said that infections fuelled by the Omicron variant will remain very high for the "next few days" but should peak "in the next week or so". 'Nightmare' testing shortage fuelling NHS staffing crisis A "nightmare" shortage of Covid tests is preventing healthcare staff from coming into work, NHS sources have warned as hospitals in England treat 10,000 patients for the virus for the first time since March. Thousands of NHS workers are stuck in isolation or unable to enter clinics amid persistent supply problems with lateral flow and PCR tests, reports our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas. Boris Johnson has repeated his call for Britons to take lateral flow tests before New Year's Eve parties, despite the extensive shortages.

