The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned.

Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before.

The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.

Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started. “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.”

Show latest update 1656319760 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic. We’ll have updates throughout the day as cases rise in the UK and experts warn of a fifth wave of infections. Stay tuned. Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 09:49 1656319795 UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higher The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned. Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before. The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron. Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 09:49

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid news - live: UK in ‘fifth wave’ as cases continue to rise