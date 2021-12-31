Covid news – live: UK hits record daily cases as New Year’s Eve celebrations go ahead in England

Related video: ‘A tough year’ Keir Starmer reflects on 2021 in New Year’s message

The UK has hit a new daily record of Covid-19 cases with 189,846 reported in the latest 24-hour period, up more than 600 on the previous day.

A further 203 people have also died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.

The latest official figures have come after a virologist predicted regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight off Covid through 2022.

Professor Andrew Easton, of the University of Warwick, said while any new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus would likely be short-lived, the vaccine programme is probably here to stay.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I think it’s very likely the protection offered by boosters is going to be short lived. We’re in a situation now where getting regular vaccines will be what allows us to go about our normal lives.”

Elsewhere, an estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December, up from 1.4 million in the week to 1 December, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

Show latest update 1640968237 Covid hospitalisations in England up 68 per cent A total of 12,395 people were in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of 8am on 31 December, according to figures from NHS England. This is up 68 per cent from a week earlier and is the highest number since 25 February. During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 34,336 on 18 January. In London, 3,636 people were in hospital with Covid-19 on 31 December, up 61 per cent week-on-week and the highest number since 12 February. The second-wave peak for London was 7,917 on 18 January. Chiara Giordano 31 December 2021 16:30 1640967336 UK hits record 189,846 daily cases The UK has reported a record 189,846 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up more than 600 on yesterday’s figure. A further 203 people have also died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid. Chiara Giordano 31 December 2021 16:15 1640966245 More hospitals ban visitors to protect patients from Covid More than a dozen hospitals across the country have temporarily banned visits in efforts to protect patients and staff amid rising Covid infections. Patients in London, Yorkshire and Essex are among those who will no longer be able to receive visitors as growing numbers of people are bringing cases on to wards. Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London, which oversees University Hospital Lewisham and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, said the decision had been “extremely difficult” to make. Exemptions apply, including for end-of-life care, women giving birth and children being visited by their parents. The trust said the restrictions, which came into force at 9am on Wednesday, will be kept under close review and relaxed as soon as it is safe to do so. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 15:57 1640965717 Thousands more flights cancelled as Omicron triggers staff shortages Thousands of flights within the US and internationally were delayed or cancelled early on Friday, adding to the travel disruptions during the Christmas holiday week due to adverse weather and rising cases of the Omicron variant. Over 2,400 flights were cancelled around the world as of Friday, including over 1,100 flights within the US or entering or departing it, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. There were nearly 4,000 global flight delays in total. The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew need to be quarantined. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 15:48 1640964467 Partygoers in Scotland and Wales urged to think twice before travelling to England for NYE Officials have warned partygoers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before travelling to England for New Year’s Eve. Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. But Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set their own public health rules, imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings. Bars and pubs have had to return to table service only. In Edinburgh, which traditionally hosts one of Europe’s largest New Year’s Eve parties, people have been urged to stay at home. While no formal travel ban is in place to stop Scottish revellers from making their way to England on Friday, Scotland’s deputy leader John Swinney said travelling would be the “wrong course of action”. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 15:27 1640963507 Omicron hospitalisation risk is a third that of Delta, analysis finds The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant is around a third that of the Delta variant, new analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks shows. The analysis was published by the UK Health Security Agency, after it worked alongside Cambridge University MRC Biostatistics unit to analyse 528,176 Omicron cases and 573,012 Delta cases. It also found that vaccines can work well against Omicron. “In this analysis, the risk of hospitalisation is lower for Omicron cases with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection after 2 and 3 doses of vaccine, with an 81 per cent … reduction in the risk of hospitalisation after three doses compared to unvaccinated Omicron cases,” the UKHSA said. Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said the analysis was in keeping with other encouraging signs on Omicron but said the health service could still struggle with such high transmission rates. “It remains too early to draw any definitive conclusions on hospital severity, and the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising cases in the over 60s population in England means it remains highly likely that there will be significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks,” she said. Reporting by Reuters Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 15:11 1640962733 Trains removed from schedules to tackle Covid-induced cancellations Hundreds of trains are being removed from timetables each day in an attempt to improve reliability following weeks of short-notice cancellations. At least eight operators have either already reduced frequencies on many routes or will do so in the coming days in response to pandemic-related staff shortages. Passengers travelling on New Year’s Eve also face major disruption due to industrial action. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said a 24-hour strike by its members employed by CrossCountry was “solidly supported”, causing the majority of the operator’s services to be cancelled. In recent weeks rail firms across Britain have axed trains at short notice due to staff self-isolating or unwell. Many have responded by releasing condensed timetables in a bid to create more certainty about which services they can and cannot operate. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 14:58 1640961756 Nearly 400,000 boosted on Thursday A total of 397,554 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were reported in the UK on Thursday, new figures show. More than 33.9 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 1.6 million in the past seven days. Around 64 per cent of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose. The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 14:42 1640960806 How has Covid changed our shopping habits? British households splurged on online shopping, takeaways and fast food, home improvements and spoiling their pets in 2021, a review of transactions by Barclaycard has revealed. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 14:26 1640959436 Proportion of Covid hospital patients primarily treated for the virus The proportion of Covid-19 patients being treated primarily for the virus in England’s hospitals has dropped slightly, new figures show. Data from NHS England, published on Friday, shows that, of the 8,321 patients with coronavirus in NHS acute hospital trusts in England on December 28, 5,578 (67 per cent) were being treated primarily for Covid. This is down from 71 per cent a week earlier and 74 per cent at the start of December. But the number being treated primarily for coronavirus is still rising – up 26 per cent from 4,432 on December 21 to 5,578 on December 28. The statistics also show that the number of patients with Covid-19 but primarily being treated for something else also rose from 1,813 to 2,743, a jump of 51 per cent. NHS England has said that Covid patients primarily being treated for something else still have to be separated from non-Covid patients and the virus can be “a significant co-morbidity”. Matt Mathers 31 December 2021 14:03

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid news - live: UK hits record daily cases as New Year’s Eve celebrations go ahead in England