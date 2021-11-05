Covid news – live: UK approves first antiviral pill as Europe once again at epicentre of pandemic, warns WHO

Boris Johnson called out for not wearing mask next to David Attenborough

An antiviral drug that significantly reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 has been approved for use by the UK’s medicines regulator.

Molnupiravir, which is consumed orally as a pill, will be given twice a day to people who have recently tested positive for Covid and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, being over the age of 60, diabetes or heart disease.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug is safe and effective in people with mild to moderate Covid who are at extra risk from the virus. It is the first regulator in the world to approve the drug for public use.

It comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warns Europe is once again at the “epicentre” of the pandemic amid soaring cases.

Blaming insufficient vaccine take-up for the rise, WHO Europe head Hans Kluge said the continent could see half a million more deaths by February.

A government-backed campaign is urging the British public to regularly open windows while socialising with others indoors to prevent the spread of Covid as the pandemic enters its second winter.

