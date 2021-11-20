Covid news – live: Two shot at Rotterdam riots as lockdown return ahead of Christmas

Two people were shot and several more were injured at an anti-lockdown protest in Rotterdam on Friday.

The violent unrest was linked to the Dutch government’s plan to introduce a law that would prevent unvaccinated people from accessing select venues, following the reimposition of a partial lockdown a week ago.

Photos of the protest showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windscreen.

In response, police issued an emergency ordinance which shut down public transit and ordered people to go home. They also used a water cannon and fired warning and direct shots in an effort to disperse the crowd of hundreds of demonstrators.

Meanwhile, lockdowns are threatening holiday travel plans for tens of thousands across Europe. On Monday, Austria reimposed a lockdown for anyone who is unvaccinated, and Germany appears to be considering imposing lockdowns, after cancelling the Munich Christmas market, which was set to begin next weekend.

Show latest update 1637396772 Two people shot as rioting erupts at anti-lockdown protest in Rotterdam Police in Rotterdam used a water cannon and fired shots in an effort to disperse hundreds of rioters at a violent anti-lockdown protest on Friday night. The protest was in response to the Dutch government’s plan to introduce a law that would prevent unvaccinated people from accessing select venues. It follows the reimposition of a partial lockdown a week ago – bars, restaurants and essential shops are now legally required to close at 8pm. At least two people were shot, and seven are understood to have been injured, with police officers among them. My colleague Tom Batchelor reports. Celine Wadhera 20 November 2021 08:26 1637396510 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic across Europe. Stay tuned for live updates. Celine Wadhera 20 November 2021 08:21

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid news - live: Two shot at Rotterdam riots as lockdown return ahead of Christmas