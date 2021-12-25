Covid news – live: Thousands to get Christmas Day booster jabs as Omicron causes global travel chaos

Nurses aware Christmas this year could be worse than last, warns RCN

Thousands are expected to get their Covidbooster jab on Christmas Day, as travellers are hit by flight cancellations over the festive weekend.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” – but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.

On Christmas Eve, the UK reported more than 122,000 new daily Covid cases, marking the third day in a row infections rose by record levels as Omicron continued its rapid spread.

And across the globe, thousands of flights have been cancelled over the Christmas weekend – including more than 1,700 today.

Show latest update 1640439903 Christmas Day jabs in the Netherlands Elsewhere in Europe, people are going to get their Covid jabs today. Here are some images from Rotterdam in the Netherlands: People are queuing up for a booster shot on December 25, 2021 on Christmas Day at the giant vaccination center against the Covid-19 set up in Ahoy Rotterdam (ANP/AFP via Getty Images) (ANP/AFP via Getty Images) Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 13:45 1640439063 Christmas written on vaccine booths at East London centre open today Christmas is written on some of the vaccine booths at a site delivering doses in Redbridge in East London today, a Sky reporter at the centre said. He said it was “filling up”, with around 1,000 expected to visit on Christmas Day. Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 13:31 1640437803 Support for Boris Johnson slumps among Tory voters Amid accusations of Christmas parties during Covid restrictions last year, a new poll has suggested a slump in support for the prime minister. A majority of Conservative voters at the last general election want Boris Johnson replaced as party leader and PM, it found. Adam Forrest reports: Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 13:10 1640437083 Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican with Covid masks Christmas Eve Mass took place in the Vatican with Covid precautions, with members of the audience seen wearing face masks. It went ahead before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, despite the resurgence in Covid-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. A Swiss Guard stands as Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at St Peter’s Basilica Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter’s Basilica Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 12:58 1640436303 Sadiq Khan’s pandemic warning as he delivers Christmas message Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has warned the “pandemic isn’t over yet” in his Christmas message, as he urged people to be cautious and follow guidance as they enjoyed festive celebrations. Watch his message here: Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 12:45 1640434325 Cancelled flights Thousands of flights have been cancelled around the festive weekend. People affected have been sharing their stories on social media: Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 12:12 1640433807 People queue for Christmas jabs Queues have formed at pharmacies as people waited to get Christmas Day jabs. Read more: Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 12:03 1640431559 Covid jabs on Christmas One centre offering jabs on Christmas Day is the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Eastbourne in East Sussex. Here are some images from this morning: A man receives a Covid booster jab in Eastbourne A man receives a Covid vaccine at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre on Christmas Day in Eastbourne Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 11:25 1640429419 Covid vaccine walk-ins open today Local NHS teams across the country are reminding people it is not too late to get their Covid booster today. Although thousands have booked appointments, walk-ins are also available: Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 10:50 1640428219 ‘This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned’ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a Christmas message to all those isolating from loved ones and supporting the NHS today: Zoe Tidman 25 December 2021 10:30

Source Link Covid news - live: Thousands to get Christmas Day booster jabs as Omicron causes global travel chaos