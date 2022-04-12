Shanghai: Looting and unrest in Chinese city amid strict Covid lockdown

Shanghai has eased a draconian two-week lockdown to allow some residents out of their homes after videos posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket and shouting appeals for help.

The number of people who were allowed out in the city of 25 million wasn’t immediately clear. The Chinese government said some markets and pharmacies also would reopen.

The abrupt closure of most businesses and orders to stay home left the public angry about a lack of access to food and medicine.

People who test positive for the virus have been forced into sprawling temporary quarantine facilities criticized by some as crowded and unsanitary.

Meanwhile, Covid cases in the UK remain high but could be levelling off, according to official data.

Office for National statistic data showed that one in 13 people in the UK had the infection in the week ending 2 April.

The estimated number of infections is, however down slightly on the previous last week, which may be a sign of cases beginning to level off.

Source Link Covid news - live: Shanghai eases draconian lockdown as UK cases may be ‘levelling off’