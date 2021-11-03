Covid news – live: Sage expert quits in winter warning as Delta sub-variant expected to be dominant in UK

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Sir Jeremy Farrar quit the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) last month after the government decided not to implement tougher coronavirus measures against expert advice, it has emerged.

Sir Jeremy, one of Britain’s top scientists and director of the Wellcome Trust, was advocating for a “vaccine plus” strategy to curb high levels of Covid-19 transmission in the UK.

The strategy would have included measures such as mask wearing, ventilation and continued testing. In a statement to Sky News on Tuesday night, Sir Jeremy warned that “the Covid-19 crisis is a long way from over”.

He added that he had “stepped down as a Sage participant knowing ministers had been provided with most of the key science advice needed over the winter months”.

Sir Jeremy’s comments came as experts revealed that an offshoot of the Delta coronavirus variant is spreading through the UK and is expected to be the dominant variant within a matter of months. The sub-variant, AY.4.2, is thought to be at least 10 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor.

Show latest update 1635930333 Delta sub-variant expected to be dominant by January An offshoot of the highly transmissible Delta Covid-19 variant is expected to be dominant within a matter of months, my colleague Samuel Lovett reports. The sub-variant, AY.4.2, is thought to be at least 10 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor. Between 18 and 24 October, the variant made up 11.3 per cent of all sequenced infections in the UK. This was 8.5 per cent two weeks before. Read full analysis of the new sub-variant here. Holly Bancroft 3 November 2021 09:05 1635930145 Booster jab roll out could take another three months, analysis says The roll out of booster jabs for over-50s in England could take another three months to complete, analysis by the I paper has found. The roll out is currently vaccinated around 230,000 people a day, NHS data shows. This is an increase on the October vaccination rate but is still significantly lower than the number of first jabs given out in the initial vaccine programme. John Roberts, from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, warned that the roll out had “stalled” and said that he was worried about people mixing over Christmas who will not have had their third vaccine dose. Analysis by the I found that it would take till February for all patients over 50 to get their booster jab, if the current pace of inoculation continues. Holly Bancroft 3 November 2021 09:02 1635929691 Sage member Sir Jeremy Farrar quits with Covid warning Sir Jeremy Farrar has revealed he quit the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) last month. In a statement to Sky news, Sir Jeremy said: “The Covid-19 crisis is a long way from over, with the global situation deeply troubling. “The high levels of transmission seen in the UK remain concerning, but I stepped down as a participant of SAGE knowing ministers had been provided with most of the key science advice needed over the winter months. “Throughout this crisis SAGE has provided vital evidence, and independent, expert, transparent advice to support the UK response, often under huge pressure.” Read the piece below for the full story. Holly Bancroft 3 November 2021 08:54

