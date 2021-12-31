Covid news – live: PM warned NHS ‘does not have enough staff for surge facilities’ as hospital bans visitors

Related video: WHO warns world faces ‘tsunami’ of Covid-19 infections

The NHS does not have enough medics to staff beds in “surge hubs” for Covid patients being set up at hospitals around England, ministers have been warned.

The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said that an “emergency staffing model” will be needed, with recently retired doctors and nurses and experienced volunteers called in if the additional capacity is needed.

It comes as Northampton General Hospital suspended visitors to protect the “wellbeing and safety of all our people, including patients and colleagues”.

The hospital management team said in a statement it had been a “difficult decision” and it was “fully aware of the impact suspending visiting has on our patients and those close to them”.

Show latest update 1640950270 New restrictions ‘may be needed at pace’, says chief executive of NHS Providers Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, the group which represents health trusts in England, said that additional restrictions “may be needed at pace if the evidence warrants it”. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is the government who sets the rules on restrictions, not the NHS, and we know that the Government has set a high threshold on introducing new restrictions,” said Mr Hopson. “So, on that basis, trust leaders can see why the government is arguing that, in the absence of a surge of seriously ill older patients coming into hospital, that threshold hasn’t yet been crossed. “But we still don’t know if a surge will come, and indeed we are exactly talking about the preparations we are making for that surge right now. “So, in terms of restrictions, I think we are in exactly the same place we’ve been for the past fortnight, which is the government needs to be ready to introduce tighter restrictions at real speed should they be needed.” Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 11:31 1640949247 Proportion of patients waiting to be handed from ambulance to A&E falls The proportion of patients waiting at least half an hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff at hospitals in England fell last week. A total of 11,088 delays of 30 minutes or more were recorded across all acute trusts in the week to 26 December, representing 13 per cent of all arrivals, according to NHS England figures. This is down from 20 per cent of arrivals in the week to 19 December. Some 4 per cent of arrivals last week (2,946) took more than 60 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams, down from 7 per cent in the previous week. A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance. They may have been moved into an A&E department, but staff were not available to complete the handover. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 11:14 1640948350 Only a ‘whiff of infected breath’ enough to catch Omicron Professor Peter Openshaw also told BBC Breakfast you only need to be exposed to “a whiff of infected breath” to catch the most transmissible variant of coronavirus – Omicron. He said: “Omicron is so infectious. “We’re lucky really that it wasn’t this infectious when it first moved into human-to-human transmission. “We’ve had several iterations of this virus going through different stages of its evolution. “It has ended up being so infectious that it almost needs just a whiff of infected breath and you could get infected. “We’re in a relatively good position in countries like the UK but I think you have to remember that in many parts of the world the vaccination rates are only about 5%, and they’re being exposed to this very infectious virus with very little protection.” Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 10:59 1640947510 NHS likely to be overwhelmed by Covid ‘quite quickly’ A leading scientist has said it is likely that the NHS will be overwhelmed by the spread of Omicron. Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), told BBC Breakfast: “I think we haven’t quite reached the threshold that was set by Government in terms of the NHS being overwhelmed, but it looks like that will be reached quite quickly. “What I’m very concerned about is our NHS staff, my dear colleagues who have worked so, so hard all through the repeated waves of this infection. How are they going to cope?” Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 10:45 1640946850 Lateral flow test supply ‘still very patchy’ National Pharmacy Association chairman Andrew Lane said more lateral flow tests are being distributed to pharmacies but supply is “still very patchy” and he expects the test packs to be picked up “within the first few hours” of them being delivered today. He added that pharmacy staff are facing abuse from patients frustrated by being unable to find a test. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Lane said: “I spoke to the managing director of Alliance Healthcare who are our wholesalers that distribute the tests into pharmacies, and she assured me that they are putting out two million a day and we are starting to see that come through. “It is still very patchy though, so I will say that not every pharmacy today will have a box but most pharmacies in the country will be having a box so we just ask the public to persevere, and also treat us with respect. “We have had a lot of abuse over the last couple of weeks when the tests haven’t been there, but teams are doing their very best to help the public with this.” Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 10:34 1640946490 Hospitalised patients up 40% in a week The number of coronavirus patients in UK hospitals has jumped by more than 40 per cent in a week to the highest number sinc 2 March, according to government data up to 29 December. In England alone, the number of patients in hospital has climbed to its highest level since February, relating to when the country was under a strict lockdown. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 10:28 1640946070 Scientists worried about long-term consequences of Covid Scientists are worried about the long-term consequences of coronavirus, particularly for people who are not vaccinated, Professor Peter Openshaw has said. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) member said: “I do think that the green shoots of good news are there in terms of the way in which the virus is evolving and probably becoming less able to cause a severe acute disease. “I think what worries me particularly is what’s going to be the long-term consequences of this infection which may take years to emerge – particularly in those who are unvaccinated and don’t have protection.” He added: “But I think it’s fantastic that vaccines were developed so quickly and these vaccines are so much more effective than we ever anticipated they would be in the very early stages of the pandemic.” Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 10:21 1640945177 Hospital suspends visiting ‘to protect staff and patients’ Northampton General Hospital has suspended visitors to protect the “wellbeing and safety of all our people, including patients and colleagues”. The hospital management team said in a statement it had been a “difficult decision” and it was “fully aware of the impact suspending visiting has on our patients and those close to them”. Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 10:06 1640944371 Nearly 25,000 NHS staff off with Covid A total of 4,580 NHS staff at hospital trusts in London were absent for Covid-19 reasons on 26 December, up 18 per cent on the previous week (3,874) and nearly four times the number at the start of the month (1,174), according to new figures from NHS England. The number reached as high as 5,994 on 23 December. The total includes staff who were ill with coronavirus or who were having to self-isolate. Across England as a whole, 24,632 NHS staff at hospital trusts were absent due to Covid-19 reasons on 26 December, up 31 per cent from 18,829 a week earlier and nearly double the number at the start of the month (12,508). Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 09:52 1640943430 How will New Year’s Eve be different this year? How will New Year’s Eve be different in England this year? From 15 December, Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues have been in place, and this also applies to indoor events with 500 or more people, where they are likely to stand or move around, such as in music venues. Face coverings been made compulsory in most indoor public settings, as well as on public transport. What will the celebrations be like in Scotland? In Scotland, events have one-metre social distancing and are limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors, with one-metre physical distancing in place in all indoor hospitality and leisure settings. These restrictions include gatherings for Hogmanay celebrations. Where alcohol is being served, table service is also required. There is also guidance against travelling south of the border, contradicting England’s approach. What will celebrations look like in Northern Ireland? It has already been announced that nightclubs will be closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve, while dancing is banned in hospitality venues. For those venturing out to restaurants, table numbers must be limited to six people and diners must remain seated for table service. What is happening in Wales? Current rules say groups of no more than six are allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants, while licensed premises can offer table service only. In pubs and other licensed premises, face masks should be worn, with contact tracing details collected, and customers should observe two-metre social distancing rules. Nightclubs have been closed since Boxing Day in Wales. A maximum of 30 people can attend indoor events and a maximum of 50 people can be present for outdoor events. Reporting by PA Tom Batchelor 31 December 2021 09:37

