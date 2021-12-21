Covid news – live: PM delays decision on restrictions as post-Christmas circuit breaker lockdown considered

Related video: Boris Johnson says no new restrictions as UK records surge in new cases of Omicron variant

New Covid restrictions are unlikely to be introduced before Christmas after Boris Johnson delayed a decision on whether to bring in further measures despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

After a special Cabinet meeting on Monday, the prime minister said the government wanted to wait to see more data on the rate of hospital admissions associated with Omicron, and the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

But Mr Johnson said the government will “reserve the possibility” of implementing new restrictions, amid reports ministers are considering a “circuit breaker” lockdown, with 28 December mooted as a possible date.

The inaction from government over new coronavirus curbs was in contrast with the Queen, who cancelled plans to travel to Sandringham for Christmas, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who announced the cancellation of the capital’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Trafalgar Square.

