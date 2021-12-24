Covid news – live: Omicron drives daily US cases beyond Delta peak, as UK hospitals face being ‘overwhelmed’

Covid Around The World: How Omicron Is Impacting The Holidays

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United States has driven the number of daily coronavirus cases beyond the peak of the Delta wave, according to multiple estimates based on official data which suggested a daily average of more than 165,000 newly reported infections.

It came as the UK reported a record surge of coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, with the 119,789 new cases coming after infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday – although the actual figures are undoubtedly far higher.

NHS England’s national medical director Stephen Powis warned that the NHS is on a “war footing”, as it grapples with a sharp rise in the number of staff off sick with Covid-19, amid rising hospital admissions.

This is despite early analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), published on Thursday, which suggested that people who catch Omicron are 50 to 70 per cent less likely to need hospital care compared to previous variants.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said that, while the UKHSA conclusions were “promising”, Omicron cases were continuing to rise at an “extraordinary rate”, adding: “Hospital admissions are increasing, and we cannot risk the NHS being overwhelmed.”

Show latest update 1640315121 More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169 The Marine Corps discharged 66 Marines in the past week for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine as mandated by the military, outpacing the other services at discipline related to the shots. The latest Corps actions, which came as COVID-19 cases surged across the country as a result of the omicron variant, brought the total number of Marines booted out of the service for vaccine refusal to 169. Read more on the controversy here. The Oklahoma National Guard has also resisted vaccine mandates. Josh Marcus 24 December 2021 03:05 1640311521 AstraZeneca and Novavax both say their vaccines protect against Omicron variant Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax have both announced that their Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against the new Omicron variant. AstraZeneca said in a statement on Thursday that an Oxford University study found that three doses of its vaccine – the initial two-dose vaccine followed by a booster shot – are effective against the variant. The three doses gave patients a similar antibody level against Omicron as two doses of the vaccine did against the Delta variant, they said.. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more. Josh Marcus 24 December 2021 02:05 1640307921 Search for a COVID-19 test means sold-out signs, long lines President Joe Biden promised to distribute hundreds of millions of free COVID-19 tests and to open more testing sites to fight surging infections, but the stepped-up efforts will not come in time for people who want to find out if they are infected before the holidays. Americans have been searching drugstores for scarce home tests or waiting hours in chilly temperatures at testing facilities across the country. “Not everyone can take three hours off work to get tested, but it feels like it’s the only thing we have the power to do,” said Jordan Thomas, who waited nearly four hours for a test this week in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. More info on the struggle to access testing in the US here. Josh Marcus 24 December 2021 01:05 1640304321 ‘That’s not a plan, that’s a hope’: Johns Hopkins expert questions Biden’s Covid test kit pledge Joe Biden‘s promise to deliver 500m at home Covid tests to Americans nationwide is ambitious, but some health officials worry that the initiative is unrealistic and ultimately ineffective. Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, spoke with The New York Times about how the program’s rollout will ultimately determine its efficacy. “If those tests came in January and February, that could have an impact, but if they are spread out over 10 to 12 months, I’m not sure what kind of impact it is going to have,” she said. The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more. Josh Marcus 24 December 2021 00:05 1640300721 Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant. Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in the state of Florida according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%, the CDC says. But one of the largest hospital networks in Miami Jackson Health, has reported twice as many COVID-19 patients on Thursday than it had a week ago. Read more here. Josh Marcus 23 December 2021 23:05 1640297145 Florida scraps pro-vaccine ads in favour of ones that don’t mention Covid shot Florida’s Department of Health moved in early November to end a public service advisory (PSA) campaign aimed at encouraging vaccinations in favour of new ads that do not mention the jabs as an effective measure to treat Covid-19. The state, which is currently experiencing a massive surge in new Covid-19 infections amid the spread of the Omicron variant, apparently moved last month to end its efforts to encourage state residents to get vaccinated over the airways. A local news affiliate, WPLG, first reported the change on Tuesday. Previous ads paid for by the Florida Department of Health on local TV stations called the Covid-19 vaccine “easy, safe, and effective” at preventing Covid-19. John Bowden has the details. Josh Marcus 23 December 2021 22:05 1640297076 Omicron drives daily US cases beyond Delta peak The rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United States appears to have driven the number of daily coronavirus cases past the peak of the Delta wave seen earlier this year. Estimates by both Reuters and The New York Times, based on official data, suggest that the average number of daily reported infections is more than 165,000 and 168,000 respectively – both exceeding the peak of the Delta-driven wave estimated by each news organisation previously. Andy Gregory 23 December 2021 22:04 1640295025 Anti-vax protesters in Alan Shearer mix-up Anti-vaccination protesters have attempted to “serve papers” to ex-footballer Alan Shearer – but dropped them off at the wrong house. The former England captain and Newcastle United hero last week urged people to get the booster in a video promoted by the Premier League. His stance led anti-vaccination protesters to film themselves on Wednesday outside an address near Newcastle which they believed to be his family home. It is unclear what the papers contained, but anti-vaccination protesters routinely share templates of supposed legal documents which they film themselves depositing. Andy Gregory 23 December 2021 21:30 1640294160 A ‘state of emergency’ for the NHS Scientists fear Omicron is spreading among hospital patients and staff at a similar rate to the wider community, disrupting the NHS despite fresh evidence it causes less severe illness than earlier strains. Matthew Taylor, chief executive for NHS Confederation, which represents trusts, said: “Right now we are in the position that we have been in for several weeks, which is essentially a state of emergency for the health service, and it’s going to be in that state for some weeks.” With the combined pressure of emergency demand, addressing cancer waiting times, and planned care backlog, the issues in social care, winter, and high levels of staff absence, all the NHS can do is effectively “crisis manage”, Mr Taylor said. My colleagues Rebecca Thomas and Samuel Lovett have this extensive article on the current situation within the NHS: Andy Gregory 23 December 2021 21:16 1640293056 Exclusive: Mental health patients waiting over 12 hours in A&E for beds as services face ‘desperate’ situation NHS data, seen by The Independent, has revealed that almost all mental health hospitals in London have been at “black alert” levels of bed availability during October and November, meaning their beds were nearly 100 per cent full. A senior national source has warned the situation is similar across the country, with nearly all mental health trusts 94 per cent full and services at their most stressed ever. The Independent can also reveal that thousands of mental health patients across the capital attended A&E in crisis each week from September to November, with 50 patients a week waiting more than 12 hours for a bed, compared with 35 during the same period last year. Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas has the full exclusive report here: Andy Gregory 23 December 2021 20:57

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid news - live: Omicron drives daily US cases beyond Delta peak, as UK hospitals face being ‘overwhelmed’