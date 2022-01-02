Covid news – live: No further restrictions to fight Omicron says minister as school children to wear masks

Europe COVID hospitalisations rise as workforce is stretched

There is still no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has insisted.

Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care were dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.

“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.

Meanwhile, secondary school pupils in England will have to wear face masks in class again after the Christmas holidays because of Covid-19, ministers have ruled.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, wrote in The Sunday Telegraph: “There can be no excuse for our children not learning face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be.”

Show latest update 1641127543 Prioritise schools for testing, union urges government The government is being urged to make sure enough Covid-19 tests are available for schoolchildren and staff. Currently, the Department for Education recommends children and fully vaccinated adults who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus perform lateral flow tests twice a week. But Health secretary Sajid Javid last week said ministers expect a need to “constrain” supply for a fortnight amid surging demand. General concerns over supply issues have prompted calls from the Labour Party and a headteachers’ union for the government to make sure the tests are available for schools. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The difficulties the public have had in accessing lateral flow tests over the past few weeks has made many people nervous that they will not be available when needed for school staff and pupils. “If lateral flow tests are to be critical to enabling pupils and staff to return to school quickly then there must be a ready supply available for schools as they go back in January and throughout the term.” Matt Mathers 2 January 2022 12:45 1641125756 How accurate are lateral flow tests? With Omicron spreading rapidly throughout the country, many people are using lateral flow tests at home to check if they have Covid. Are the tests accurate? My colleague Laura Hampson reports: Matt Mathers 2 January 2022 12:15 1641125012 Police probe intentional fire at Covid centre Police are investigating an incident of wilful fire-raising at a coronavirus testing centre in Scotland. A fire at the centre in Risk Street, Dumbarton, on New Year’s Day was described by Police Scotland as a “deliberate act”. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the blaze. No-one was hurt and the incident has not affected test services at the centre, the police added. Officers are investigating, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell said: “We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding area, and I’m confident it will provide useful information on the suspect and the incident. “However, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us.” Jon Sharman 2 January 2022 12:03 1641123872 Full story: No need for tougher Covid restrictions based on latest hospital data, health minister insists There is still no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has insisted. Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care was dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”, writes Rob Merrick. Jon Sharman 2 January 2022 11:44 1641122732 Fresh questions raised over plan to ventilate classrooms Rolling out ventilation units to schools will raise a number of practical problems, an academic has warned. Professor Mark Mon-Williams, of the University of Leeds, which is leading a trial of air cleaning equipment in 30 schools in Bradford, told BBC News: “There are a number of different issues, such as does the room have enough plug sockets, how many units are you going to put in classrooms? “There are other issues, such as delivering the units and cleaning the filters that are present in these systems. “There are a number of different practical issues that really need to be understood in order for the rollout to be effective.” He added: “The more units you put in the lower the cost, but the cost is still substantial so the question is this – is this the best investment to make?” Prof Williams, who said his university’s trial aims to provide evidence so that policy decisions can be made, added: “Ventilation is an incredibly powerful tool but not all schools are able to ventilate adequately and, of course, a number of our schools are positioned in areas of very poor air quality so opening up windows may produce other adverse consequences. “Ventilation is a fantastic tool but the question is, can we supplement that with these other air cleaning technologies?” Jon Sharman 2 January 2022 11:25 1641121472 Minister insists no new restrictions are needed The government does not need to bring in new coronavirus restrictions to tackle Omicron, a health minister has insisted. Edward Argar told Times Radio “nothing at the moment in the data in front of me” to suggest such a move was necessary. However, he admitted the government “expects to see hospitalisation numbers continue to go up for a little while yet”. Self-isolation will not be cut to five days for asymptomatic people, he added. Jon Sharman 2 January 2022 11:04 1641120632 Union boss doubts negative mental health impact of classroom masks Dr Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, has disagreed with concerns about possible negative mental health effects of making masks compulsory in secondary schools. Responding to a suggestion by Robert Halfon, chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee – who said he worried about the “negative impact” on young people’s mental wellbeing – she told Times Radio she wanted to see evidence of such claims. She said: “Robert Halfon says it has a significant mental health effect. So I would really want to see the study that shows that. “We have mask-wearing in secondary schools in Wales and Scotland, and I don’t think that it is causing a huge problem. “Secondary school pupils wear masks in corridors and hallways and surely, Robert Halfon has been, you know, campaigning hard, quite rightly, to keep schools open. “Schools are crowded buildings. Even in secondary only just under half the pupils have been vaccinated. And we know that mask-wearing does have an effect of suppressing transmission.” Jon Sharman 2 January 2022 10:50 1641119612 Government’s school ventilation plan comes up short, Labour says Ministers’ plans to help schools beat coronavirus by improving classroom ventilation are inadequate, Labour has warned. Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, told Sky News: “They’ve made an announcement today that they’re going to send out 7,000 air purifiers to schools across the country. “I mean, that’s only one in four schools across England, so nowhere near enough. And I’m not clear from what the government said whether this is one system per school, or one air purifier per school – because obviously [there’s] a big difference between the two. “And again, I’m afraid it looks a little bit like a rushed last-minute announcement to give the appearance of doing something on a big issue where they should have taken action a lot sooner. “So I think the government’s got a lot more to do on ventilation in schools as well, as a key defence, a key mitigation, against the virus.” Jon Sharman 2 January 2022 10:33 1641118472 Covid conspiracy groups may switch to climate misinformation in 2022, experts warn Covid-19 conspiracy groups may pivot to pushing climate misinformation in 2022, experts have warned. Ciaran O’Connor, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told the PA news agency that coronavirus misinformation on topics such as vaccines and lockdowns could evolve to focus on climate policy. “‘Green lockdowns’ is a term that’s bandied about in these conspiracy communities… that’s a merging of Covid worlds and climate disinformation worlds,” he said. Jon Sharman 2 January 2022 10:14 1641117024 Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching if they have a critical shortage of teachers, writes Rob Merrick. The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes. Jon Sharman 2 January 2022 09:50

