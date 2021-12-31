Covid news – live: NHS warned to ‘prepare for worst’ as UK cases hit new high and hospital admissions rise

Related video: WHO warns world faces ‘tsunami’ of Covid-19 infections

NHS bosses are warning that the number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, telling health leaders to “prepare for the worst but hope for the best”.

With the latest data showing there were 11,452 people with coronavirus in hospitals in England this morning – up 61 per cent from last week and the highest number since 26 February – fears around new year celebrations on Friday continue to mount, made worse by a shortage of rapid tests.

Earlier, health secretary Sajid Javid admitted in a letter to MPs that lateral flow supplies would continue to be “constrained” for two weeks to deal with “huge demand”. He also announced the government was upping a pre-Omicron order of 100 million rapid tests for January and February to 300 million per month.

His warning came hours before the UK Health Security Agency announced there had been another record-breaking number of daily Covid cases reported in Britain, with today’s 189,213 topping Wednesday’s 183,037.

Show latest update 1640908694 Govt criticised for failing to respond to damning report on Covid The government has been criticised for failing to respond to a damning report by MPs that accused ministers of mishandling the early stages of the pandemic. The report, compiled by the Health and Science and Technology Committees, found the government’s initial response to Covid-19 “amounted in practice” to the pursuit of herd immunity, with the delayed decision to lock down ranking as one of the “most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”. More than 50 witnesses contributed to the cross-party report, including ministers, NHS officials, government advisers and leading scientists, with the authors saying it was was “vital” that lessons were learnt from the failings of the past 18 months. Our science correspondent Samuel Lovett has the full report: Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 23:58 1640904162 Watch: UK international flights drop 71% from pre-Covid levels UK international flights drop 71% from pre-pandemic levels Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 22:42 1640902261 ‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn amid rising hospitalisations The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst. With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December, the highest since February, and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff. Meanwhile, there are fears that – added to the lateral flow test shortage in England – new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of cases. Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas and science correspondent Samuel Lovett report: Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 22:11 1640901568 Ministers call for NHS staff to be ‘front of queue’ for Covid tests The government is facing calls to give NHS staff priority for lateral flow tests amid the ongoing shortage. Royal College of Nursing (RCN) bosses, and the British Medical Association (BMA), said health workers should come first when trying to access the rapid Coronavirus tests in a bid to ease staffing issues. The BMA said there are more than 18,000 staff absent from acute hospital trusts in England, either with Covid-19 or because they are self-isolating, adding it expected that figure to be much higher when the most recent data is published later this week. Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA chair of council, said: “Being unable to get the tests means staff may not be legally allowed to work, and at a time of acute workforce shortages and winter pressures this could be devastating for the care that can be given right across the NHS.” Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he had written to Mr Javid urging him to make sure NHS staff were at “the front of the queue”. It follows the Welsh government’s decision to lend England 4 million lateral flow tests as ministers scramble to stock up. The full story on that is here. Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 21:59 1640899534 Opinion: ‘Questions about where Covid came from won’t go away’ An international conference offering advice on the importance of biosafety measures, including how to avoid lab leaks during research and experiments involving animals, was held this month at an institute of virology – in Wuhan. The event, advertised on the Chinese government-owned lab’s website, did not get much international publicity. It was, however, a success, according to the Institute, with more than 200 people – mostly students – signing up from a number of countries. There is, of course, a strong element of irony in the lab accused of being the source of Covid-19, allegedly from manipulation of bat coronavirus, offering guidance on safety – just as another virulent strain of the pandemic spreads across the world. But then again, it may, for that very reason, be the ideal place to do so. Read our defence and security editor Kim Sengupta’s thinking in full: Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 21:25 1640898034 Watch: WHO warns world faces ‘tsunami’ of Covid infections WHO warns world faces ‘tsunami’ of Covid-19 infections Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 21:00 1640897761 UK breaks daily Covid cases record again with 189,213 The UK reported a record-breaking 189,213 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data. It follows Wednesday’s similarly record-breaking 183,037 positive tests. A further 332 people died from Covid-related causes on Thursday, up from 57 the day before. The news comes amid a shortage of Covid tests in the UK, which has sparked concerns over New Year’s Eve celebrations. Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 20:56 1640896834 In images: Covid around the UK A construction worker builds a temporary field hospital in the grounds of St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London (AFP via Getty Images) People wear face masks as they shop in the rain in Preston A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King’s College Hospital, in southeast London A man walks past NHS signage near a Covid vaccine centre in Preston on Thursday Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 20:40 1640895277 MPs condemn ‘vile’ anti-vaxxers who stormed testing centre Anti-vaxx protesters who stormed a Covid-19 testing centre have been condemned by ministers, with health secretary Sajid Javid branding their behaviour “vile”. Both Javid and home secretary Priti Patel piled criticism on the “mob” that marched on the Milton Keynes NHS facility shouting abuse – one of whom stole testing equipment before binning it, report Simon Murphy and our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden. Javid said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of the dozens of demonstrators who were filmed entering the site on Wednesday, with footage showing staff at the Milton Keynes site sheltering in cabins. Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 20:14 1640893825 Germany lifts tight travel rules for UK arrivals Germany will drop quarantine demands for UK travellers from 4 January, the country’s embassy in London has announced. Previously, even double-vaccinated people needed a negative test to enter and then had to quarantine for 14 days. The UK transport minister Grant Shapps said it was a “welcome development from our German colleagues”. Sam Hancock 30 December 2021 19:50

