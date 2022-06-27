Covid news – live: NHS goodwill ‘running dry’ as experts warn of fifth wave

Unicef ‘generation Covid’ appeal

Ministers can no longer exploit “a well of goodwill which has totally run dry” to run the NHS, a British Medical Association leader will say, as he demands the Government reverse “brutal” pre-pandemic cuts to health services.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, in his final speech in the role, will warn the UK had 50,000 fewer doctors in England than the average among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) members, which include France, Germany, Canada and Japan, and said the Government “needs to wake up, open its eyes and realise that we can’t afford to lose a single doctor if patients aren’t to suffer more”.

His comments come as experts warn the UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar, with fears that large summer events could see cases rise even higher.

Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before.

The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.

Show latest update 1656338449 Nine Omicron symptoms affecting the fully vaccinated – and signs you may have it What is the Omicron variant, how infectious is it and what are its symptoms? My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain takes a look below: Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 15:00 1656336984 Well of NHS goodwill is ‘running dry’, ministers warned Ministers can no longer exploit “a well of goodwill which has totally run dry” to run the NHS, a British Medical Association leader will say, as he demands the Government reverse “brutal” pre-pandemic cuts to health services. Genevieve Holl-Allen reports: Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 14:36 1656334710 ‘Significant risks’ to UK food standards ahead after Brexit and Covid – report The UK is facing “significant risks” to its food standards following two years of upheaval, according to a new report. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) released the first of what will be an annual report highlighting changes and challenges facing the UK’s food system. Rebecca Speare-Cole reports: Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 13:58 1656333414 How likely are you to catch coronavirus again as UK cases rise? Scientists have warned a new wave of infections has begun as two Covid sub-variants have led to a surge in cases. More than 1.7m people now have the virus in the UK, in a 23 per cent weekly increase, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics. That rise is largely due to the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, the ONS said. My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports: Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 13:36 1656332434 Valneva vaccine authorised by European Commission French Covid vaccine Valneva has been authorised by the EU Commission. The EU drug regulator said in a statement that it had cleared Valneva’s two-dose vaccine for people aged 18 to 50. More background on the jab here: Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 13:20 1656331249 Pakistan orders masks on domestic flights as COVID numbers rise Pakistan’s aviation regulator has made masks mandatory on domestic flights given a gradual rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, it said a statement. The order comes a day after Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi, reported that its COVID-19 positivity ratio, or the rate of positive cases out of all tests conducted, rose to 21 per cent compared with a national rate of 2.8 per cent “With immediate effect, mask wearing will be mandatory onboard domestic flights,” the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said in the statement late on Sunday. Pakistan has had very few COVID cases over recent months and had done away with almost all precautions. But over the past 24 hours, the national COVID positivity ratio had risen to 2.85 per cent with 382 positive cases and two deaths, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 13:00 1656330049 What is an NHS Covid pass and when do I need to use it? Boris Johnson ended the UK government’s “Plan B” social restrictions for dealing with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in England on 24 February 2022, apparently drawing a line under the lockdown era once and for all. How did this impact NHS Covid passes? My colleague Joe Sommerlad takes a look: Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 12:40 1656328849 Earlier this year, Boris Johnson removed all remaining Covid laws as part of his plan to live with the virus. What does this mean for mask wearing? My colleague Joe Sommerlad reports: Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 12:20 1656326946 Latest available government data for England 22, 293 people have had a first vaccine dose in the past seven days; 43,546 have had a second

87,147 people have tested positive in the past seven days

313 people have died within 28 days of a positive test

6,733 people admitted to hospital in the past seven days Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 11:49 1656326297 How Covid is affecting Asia and other regions Some regions in Asia sought to ease COVID-19 restrictions after a steep fall in infections, while some vaccine makers flagged positive outcomes from their Omicron-specific booster doses. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ASIA-PACIFIC * Beijing said on Saturday it would allow primary and secondary schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai’s top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months. * Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29 in low-risk areas and areas without any community-level spread of COVID-19 during the previous week, a Shanghai government official said on Sunday. * Macau launched a third round of mandatory COVID-19 testing for its more than 600,000 residents, in a push to curb a rise in infections in the world’s biggest gambling hub. * The launch of BioNTech’s vaccine adapted to the Omicron coronavirus variant may be delayed due to a disagreement with the regulator over the approval process, the Welt Am Sonntag (WAS) newspaper reported on Saturday. * Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said a booster dose of updated versions of their COVID-19 vaccine, modified specifically to combat the Omicron coronavirus variant, generated a higher immune response against that variant. AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST * China’s Sinovac Biotech said South Africa’s health products regulator granted conditional registration to its coronavirus vaccine, CoronaVac, for people aged 18 and above. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Late-stage data on an experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Sanofi and GSK has showed the shot confers protection against the Omicron variant of the virus, the companies said. * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recommended Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17, allowing a rollout of the shots to begin for that age group. ECONOMIC IMPACT * Profits at China’s industrial firms shrank at a slower pace in May following a sharp fall in April, as activity in major manufacturing hubs resumed, but COVID-19 restrictions still weighed on factory production and squeezed factory margins. * H&M has shut its flagship Shanghai store, its latest closure in China where consumer demand has slumped amid COVID-19 lockdowns and the fast-fashion retailer has borne the brunt of a backlash against companies that refuse to use Xinjiang cotton. Matt Mathers 27 June 2022 11:38

