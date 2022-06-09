Covid news – live: New lockdown in Shanghai as China tests 2.7 million people

Unicef ‘generation Covid’ appeal

Nearly 3 million people in Shanghai are set to be plunged into another draconian lockdown as Covid cases rise.

Communist Party officials will put an entire district in China‘s largest city under house arrest to conduct mass testing.

It comes just days after restrictions in the city of around 25 million were eased following months of shutdown.

Minhang, in central Shanghai, will be the subject of a “closed management” order on Saturday morning.

This is so that all residents can be tested, district authorities said in a social media post on Thursday.

Meanwhile, thousands of testing booths have popped up on streets across Beijing and other Chinese cities in the latest twist to the country’s “zero-Covid” strategy.

Lines form every day, rain or shine, even where the spread of the virus has largely stopped. Some people need to go to work. Others want to shop.

All are effectively compelled to tget tested by a requirement to show a negative test result to enter office buildings, shopping centres and other public places.

