Covid news – live: Majority want another lockdown to stem coronavirus cases as deaths rise for second week

A slim majority of people want the government to impose another lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus amid a spike in cases across the UK, a poll by The Independent has found.

Almost 40 per cent of respondents said they wanted another lockdown due to concerns around rising Covid infections and NHS capacity as the country enters flu season.

Although overall Covid cases have fallen from the 56,000 seen in mid-October, nearly 20 per cent of local areas across the UK are still witnessing climbing case counts, particularly in the East Midlands.

It comes as the number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has risen for the second week in a row, though figures remain at a low level.

A total of 792 deaths registered in the week ending 22 October mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

