Covid news – live: Javid says no new restrictions before New Year, as UK adds 98,515 cases

No more Covid restrictions before New Year, says Sajid Javid

There will be no further coronavirus restrictions introduced in England before New Year, health secretary Sajid Javid has announced – but ministers will look again at whether measures are needed in January.

The decision comes despite Covid-19 hospitalisations rising rapidly in London and across most of the rest of England. Current data shows the rolling seven-day average for daily hospital admissions in England has increased by 36 per cent, from 772 up to 17 December to 1048 in the week before Christmas Day.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, suggested that some of these could be “incidental” infections in asymptomatic patients who test positive while receiving care for other issues. NHS trusts are “not, at moment, reporting large numbers of patients with severe Covid type respiratory problems needing critical care”, he said, adding that these cases still place pressure on hospitals.

Meanwhile, England recorded a further 98,515 new cases on Monday as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly, after a record rise of 113,628 infections on Christmas Day and 103,893 on Boxing Day.

Show latest update 1640661000 ‘We have more work to do’: Biden pledges to ease Covid test shortage Joe Biden has pledged to ease a shortage of Covid-19 tests as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spreads across the United States. “Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do,” the US president said as he joined a call with his Covid-19 response team and state governors. “It’s clearly not enough.” Mr Biden said his administration’s steps include using the Defence Production Act to boost at-home test manufacturing and making it easier to use the Google search engine to find a nearby testing location. Andy Gregory 28 December 2021 03:10 1640658000 Exclusive: UK prevented from donating ‘tens of millions’ of PPE items to poorer nations due to Whitehall red tape Britain has an excess of personal protective equipment in its stockpile, which has been acquired at a “significant cost” – roughly £12bn, according to one Whitehall source. But attempts to donate surplus supplies of gloves, aprons and masks to poorer countries over the past 18 months have been hindered by a financial cap set by the Treasury and the Foreign Office, The Independent understands. Our science correspondent Samuel Lovett has the full, exclusive report here: Andy Gregory 28 December 2021 02:20 1640655000 US should ‘seriously consider’ vaccine mandate for domestic flights, Dr Fauci says Let’s look back across the Atlantic for a moment, where Joe Biden’s chief Covid-19 advisor has suggested the US should “seriously consider” imposing a vaccine mandate for domestic travel. Our chief US correspondent Andrew Buncombe reports that, in perhaps his strongest words yet on the subject, Dr Anthony Fauci said it would be “reasonable to consider” a requirement to take a flight within the US. “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Dr Fauci, told MSNBC. His comments came as US airlines cancelled as many as 2,800 flights over the weekend as a result of bad weather and staffing shortages caused by a new wave infections, mostly Omicron cases. You can find more details here: Andy Gregory 28 December 2021 01:30 1640652000 France announces new curbs after daily infections top 100,000 The French government has announced new measures in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus – but stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year. Starting from next week, large events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers will not be allowed to stand up in bars, prime minister Jean Castex said. Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theatres, sport facilities and public transportation, including on long-distance routes, and working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose jobs make it possible. The new rules will be in place for at least three weeks, Mr Castex said. It comes after France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic. Additional reporting by AP Andy Gregory 28 December 2021 00:40 1640649053 Omicron infection could enhance immunity against Delta variant, early study suggests Omicron infection could enhance a person’s level of immunity against the Delta variant, according to an early South African study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed. In-vitro tests using blood plasma samples from 13 Omicron cases yielded results which the authors wrote “are consistent with Omicron displacing the Delta variant, since it can elicit immunity which neutralises Delta making re-infection with Delta less likely”. “In contrast, Omicron escapes neutralising immunity elicited by Delta and therefore may re-infect Delta infected individuals,” the paper says. Author Alex Sigal, tweeted: Andy Gregory 27 December 2021 23:50 1640647402 US cuts recommended isolation period for asymptomatic cases to five days The recommended quarantine period for people with asymptomatic coronavirus in the US has been slashed from 10 days to five. These people should wear a mask around others for the following five days, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised on Monday. Individuals who have received their booster jab do not need to quarantine following an exposure to the virus, but should wear a mask for 10 days, the CDC said. White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci had told CNN last week that reducing the 10-day quarantine recommendation would help asymptomatic people return to work or school, with proper precautions. Andy Gregory 27 December 2021 23:23 1640645944 England’s New Year announcement ‘a real lifeline to many’, hospitality trade body says The hospitality sector has received a “welcome boost” after it was announced no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year, trade bodies have said. “Hospitality businesses will be raising a new year’s toast to celebrate the Government’s pragmatic and proportionate approach,” said UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls. “This will give a real lifeline for many who have struggled with the loss of trade in the run-up to Christmas and the loss of new year on top of that would have been devastating for many. “It will be a welcome boost and keeping restrictions to a minimum and lifting the remaining restrictions as quickly as possible to help the beleaguered sector back on to the road to recovery.” Andy Gregory 27 December 2021 22:59 1640644811 Pandemic hits turnover at Donald Trump’s Scottish golf resorts New filings showed that Donald Trump’s Scottish golf resorts lost more than $8m during 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, Newsweek reported. Filings for Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire and Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire were both signed by the former president’s son Eric Trump, who is the director of both companies. “The impact of Covid-19 and the related measures imposed by the UK government had a significant impact on the operational performance of the resort,” according to a filing for the Turnberry resort, which showed that turnover dropped from £19.6m in 2019 to 6.7m the following year. My colleague Eric Garcia reports: Andy Gregory 27 December 2021 22:40 1640643740 Third Ashes Test to continue as all England and Australia players return negative Covid test results There will be relief among cricket fans this evening, with the news that day three of the Boxing Day Ashes Test will go ahead as planned after both teams received a full round of negative Covid-19 results ahead of Tuesday’s action in Melbourne. The match, and the remainder of the series, was plunged into doubt after news that the virus had made its way into England’s wider travelling group. But a full round of PCR testing was completed on Monday night with no further positives among the playing group. Rory Dollard has the details here: Andy Gregory 27 December 2021 22:22 1640642579 ‘Caution’ needed when interpreting Covid hospital admissions data, NHS chief says Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, has suggested that “caution” is needed while interpreting the recent data on hospital admissions, with some NHS trust leaders reportedly discussing the potential impact of “incidental” entries to hospital. While the most recent hospitalisation data is currently unclear as to what proportion of new patients were admitted for other reasons and were asymptomatic while testing positive for Covid within a hospital, Mr Hopson warned these incidents will still place pressure on the health service. Andy Gregory 27 December 2021 22:02

Source Link Covid news – live: Javid says no new restrictions before New Year, as UK adds 98,515 cases