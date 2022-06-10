Covid news – live: Infections rise for first time in two months with fears of new wave

Unicef ‘generation Covid’ appeal

Covid hospital admissions are on the rise again as experts warn there could be another wave of infections.

The number of people in England admitted to wards with Covid has begun to grow, new data from the NHS shows.

Analysis by John Roberts of the Covid Actuaries group, set up in response to the pandemic, showed hospital admissions had stopped falling after a period of decline.

Figures on Tuesday showed weekly admissions increased by 4 per cent across England as of 5 June and were up by 33 per cent in the North East and Yorkshire.

When asked if the UK was heading into another wave, Mr Roberts told The Independent: “Yes we could be but…how big that wave and how serious it will be in terms of admissions and deaths is very, very difficult to judge at this stage.”

Elsewhere, nearly 3 million people in Shanghai are set to be plunged into another draconian lockdown as Covid cases rise.

Minhang, in central Shanghai, will be the subject of a “closed management” order on Saturday morning.

UK Covid infections rise for first time in two months Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen for the first time in two months, with the jump likely caused by increases in cases compatible with the original Omicron variant BA.1 and the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). A total of 989,800 people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up from 953,900 the previous week. All four nations have seen a rise in infections, though the ONS describes the trend in Scotland and Wales as "uncertain". Three fined for Covid breaches at Everard vigil Three people have been fined for breaching coronavirus laws after attending a vigil for murdered Sarah Everard. Hundreds spontaneously gathered on Clapham Common in south London after a planned socially distanced event proposed by Reclaim These Streets (RTS) was cancelled when organisers were threatened with £10,000 fines by the Metropolitan Police. The Met's policing of the vigil – following the kidnap, rape and murder of marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, by serving Pc Wayne Couzens – was heavily criticised after women were handcuffed on the ground and led away by officers. Johnson says UK out of sync with OECD due to earlier Covid reopening Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain was out of sync with the other OECD countries' growth cycles because the country emerged out of the pandemic first and had a faster recovery. Asked why the OECD on Wednesday predicted Britain would have the lowest 2023 growth in the G20 apart from Russia, Johnson said: "Because we came out first, because of the steps that we took, we were slightly out of sync with much of the rest of the OECD." Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales fall to lowest level since July 2021 The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has dropped to its lowest level for 10 months. A total of 410 deaths registered in the seven days to May 27 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. At least 175 active duty and reserve service members have already received the Novavax vaccine, some even traveling overseas at their own expense to get it. The vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization's emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. The Food and Drug Administration is considering giving it emergency use authorization in the U.S. The Novavax vaccine may be an acceptable option for some of the 27,000 service members who have sought religious exemptions from the mandatory vaccine. Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines' remote connection to abortions. Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been ordered for small children in anticipation of possible federal authorization next week, White House officials say. The government allowed pharmacies and states to start placing orders last week, with 5 million doses initially available — half of them shots made by Pfizer and the other half the vaccine produced by Moderna, senior administration officials said. As of this week, about 1.45 million of the 2.5 million available doses of Pfizer have been ordered, and about 850,000 of available Moderna shots have been ordered, officials said. More orders are expected in the coming days. Young children are the last group of Americans who have not been recommended to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Up to about 20 million U.S. children under 5 would become eligible for vaccination if the government authorizes one or both shots. It's not clear how popular the shots will be. A recent survey suggests only 1 in 5 parents of young children would get their kids vaccinated right away. Covid hospitalisations on the rise in England Covid hospital admissions are on the rise again as experts warn there could be another wave of infections. The number of people in England admitted to wards with Covid has begun to grow, new data from the NHS shows. Analysis by John Roberts of the Covid Actuaries group, set up in response to the pandemic, showed hospital admissions had stopped falling after a period of decline.

