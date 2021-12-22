Covid news – live: Germany, Portugal to impose post-Christmas restrictions over fear of Omicron variant

An incubated Covid-19 patient gets treatment at the intensive care unit in Germany

Several European nations have announced that they will be reinstating coronavirus restrictions after Christmas amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday announced that to curb the spread of Covid-19 before New Year’s Eve, new measures will be introduced, including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 participants.

Despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, Portugal is also reimposing coronavirus restrictions from midnight of 25 December. Prime minister Antonio Costa announced that working from home will be mandatory and bars will be closed at least until 9 January.

In England, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that no further Covid restrictions will be put in place before Christmas. In a video message, Mr Johnson said that there was not yet “enough evidence” to justify any tougher measures at this stage.

However, he made clear that he cannot rule out further measures in the following days – leaving open the possibility of new controls on pubs and nightclubs by New Year’s Eve. It comes as Rishi Sunak unveiled a £1 billion support package for businesses hit by Covid-19 restrictions after the “eye-wateringly high” transmission of the Omicron variant raised concerns.

Show latest update 1640146317 Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as Britons nervously approach Christmas waiting for updates from the government on what will be done to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 22 December 2021 04:11

