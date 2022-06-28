Covid news – live: Fifth wave to bring quarter million cases per day, expert warns

Experts have warned the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started

Experts have warned the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started as cases have jumped by more than 2000 in one week.

Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said: “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.”

The latest figures show 1.7 million people are testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before.

Scientists believe the dramatic rise in cases is due to new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 which have mutated further, thus are able to evade immunity more.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations, said on BBC Radio Four on Monday, Covid-19 boosters will need to be rolled out as immunity to the virus gained by previous booster campaigns wanes.

Prof Spector also warned that large summer events like Glastonbury could “potentially have a big effect” on Covid rates.

Show latest update 1656403805 Covid reinfections: How likely are you to catch coronavirus again as cases rise? More than two years on from the first cases in the UK, millions of Britons have caught the virus and some will have had it on multiple occasions But just how likely is a reinfection, and how much protection do vaccines and booster shots offer? Here’s everything you need to know: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 June 2022 09:10 1656403723 Covid: UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higher The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned. Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before. The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron. There are concerns that the return of mass events for the first time after the pandemic – such as Glastonbury over the weekend, Notting Hill Carnival and the Edinburgh Festival in August – will see Covid continue to spiral upward. My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 June 2022 09:08 1656403508 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic. We’ll have updates throughout the day as cases rise in the UK and experts warn of a fifth wave of infections. Stay tuned. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 June 2022 09:05

Source Link Covid news – live: Fifth wave to bring quarter million cases per day, expert warns