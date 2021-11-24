Covid news – live: Fears England has ‘lost message’ as Europe death toll ‘could rise by 500,000’ by spring

Northern Ireland tells people to work from home amid rising Covid cases

England has “lost the message” over Covid, scientific advisers and experts have warned, saying communication over basic advice – including hand-washing and avoiding crowded spaces – has slipped.

They urged Downing Street to take the virus “more seriously” as the country heads into winter.

Further afield, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said there could be 500,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by spring if the current trajectory continues.

“That’s really worrisome,” Robb Butler, WHO Europe’s executive director, told Sky News.

