Covid news – live: Boris Johnson warns of omicron ‘tidal wave’ as South African President tests positive

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid, his office confirmed on Sunday.

Mr Ramaphosa tested positive after feeling unwell and is being treated for mild symptoms while self-isolating in Cape Town, the presidency added in a statement.

He has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week.

Meanwhile in England, the target for giving every adult a booster jab has been brought forward to the end of this month as Boris Johnson warned that the UK could be set to face an omicron “tidal wave” that could cause “very many deaths”.

It comes as the spread of the new variant of coronavirus continues to accelerate rapidly, with a further 1,239 omicron cases having been recorded in the UK as of today – an increase of 65 per cent on the day before.

According to the statement, early evidence shows that the new omicron variant is spreading much faster than Delta. In addition, it states that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from omicron is reduced.

South Africa has reported 18,035 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours amid omicron concerns.

