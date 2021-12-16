Covid news – live: Boris Johnson urges caution on Christmas plans as Whitty says UK cases record first of many

Johnson accuses journalist of ‘completely mischaracterising’ No 10 Christmas party

Boris Johnson has advised people to cut back on Christmas partying and “think carefully” before heading out this festive season, shortly after the UK recorded a record 78,610 daily Covid-19 cases.

However, he insisted that further restrictions were not needed to fight the omicron variant.

Amid warnings that there could soon be 2,000 national coronavirus hospitalisations a day, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty predicted that Covid-19 “records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks”.

His comment came hours after a top UK health official described omicron as “probably the most significant threat” of the pandemic so far.

Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency, also told MPs the NHS could be in “serious peril” over the variant’s wave.

Given the threat posed by omicron, a slim majority of adults (51 per cent) in the UK are in favour of a two-week national lockdown over Christmas, according to a Savanta ComRes poll.

Show latest update 1639615533 Lamiat Sabin 16 December 2021 00:45 1639605026 Britons urged to cut socialising to save Christmas The prime minister and England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty have urged people to cut back on socialising if they want to have a proper family Christmas Day. “I really think people should be prioritising those things – and only those things – that really matter to them,” Mr Whitty said. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports: Rory Sullivan 15 December 2021 21:50 1639599626 NHS can’t be used as a vaccine service every few months, warns jab chief The head of the country’s immunisation programme has warned that the NHS cannot become a vaccination every few months. “I have fed back to the Department of Health yesterday that I think realistically we don’t have the capacity to do anything else new over the next two-and-a-half weeks,” Emily Lawson added. My colleague Rebecca Thomas has this exclusive: Rory Sullivan 15 December 2021 20:20 1639598426 Football fans should prioritise booster appointments over matches, says health leader Football fans should prioritise getting booster jabs over watching matches this weekend, a NHS England chief has said. Dr Nikki Kanani, primary care director at NHS England, gave the recommendation during a Downing Street brief on Wednesday night. “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help out to give a vaccine, rather than going to watch a match,” she said. The government had earlier announced that football stadiums like Wembley and Stamford Bridge would be used as vaccination centres in the coming days. Rory Sullivan 15 December 2021 20:00 1639596978 Ireland likely to introduce tougher restrictions in coming days, says Varadkar Irish public health officials are likely to request stronger coronavirus restrictions, Leo Varadkar has said. The Tanaiste’s comments come ahead of a National Public Health Emergency team (Nphet) meeting tomorrow about omicron. The deputy prime minister added that new policies could include limitations on social mixing and overseas travel. “I would expect on Thursday that there will be some more recommendations around the management of close contacts, some recommendations designed to decrease the amount of social mixing, and recommendations around international travel,” he said. “If it is the case restrictions are required to protect life and public health, then that’s what we will do.” Rory Sullivan 15 December 2021 19:36 1639595759 England’s poorest to be ‘hardest hit again’ as booster uptake lags The most deprived areas in England are trailing behind wealthier areas in the rates of people getting their Covid booster jab. Just 20.2 per cent of people (about 1.1 million of the population) that live in the most deprived areas have received a third dose, compared to 37.8 per cent in the least deprived areas. Colin Angus, a senior research fellow and health inequalities modeller at the University of Sheffield, said: “The most deprived groups had suffered so badly in early waves that they potentially had an advantage in terms of greater natural immunity. “Throughout this pandemic the most deprived groups have suffered the most through a combination of many factors, including being more likely to have a public-facing job where you can’t work from home, living in more crowded conditions and being less financially able to take time of work to isolate” Mr Angus added that, as these factors remain, the most deprived will “be the hardest hit again” by the pandemic, especially with the more-infectious omicron has taken hold as the dominant variant in the UK. Samuel Lovett has more on this exclusive story Lamiat Sabin 15 December 2021 19:15 1639594235 PM accuses editor of ‘mischaracterising’ No 10 Xmas parties PM Boris Johnson told a journalist who asked him about the Downing Street parties held last Christmas that he has been “completely mischaracterising” the controversial events. ITV News political editor Robert Peston asked Mr Johnson and his medical advisers during the government’s Covid press conference about how they felt about reports and photos of parties held at No 10 and Conservative HQ at a time when London was under Tier 2 restrictions. Mr Peston also asked Mr Johnson if he would welcome a police investigation into the gatherings that were held when Londoners from separate households were generally not allowed to mix to limit the spread of Covid. Mr Johnson said: “I just say to you, Robert, that I think you completely mischaracterise the events in this place.” Full story here from Adam Forrest Lamiat Sabin 15 December 2021 18:50 1639593323 France records highest daily Covid case average in 13 months It is not just the UK that is being pummelled by the spread of the omicron variant. Across the Channel, France recorded 65,713 new daily cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data. This brings the country’s average rate of infections above 50,000 for the first time since November last year. Rory Sullivan 15 December 2021 18:35 1639592723 Watch: PM and Whitty urge Christmas caution Johnson and Whitty warn people to ‘think carefully’ before Christmas socialising Rory Sullivan 15 December 2021 18:25 1639592207 UK battling two epidemics, warns WHO special envoy Speaking after the press conference, Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy on Covid-19, has said the UK is simultaneously fighting two epidemics. He told Sky News: “This is a very serious situation indeed. The rise that you’re seeing in the UK today is just the beginning of an extraordinary acceleration. “There are two epidemics going on delta and omicron, and it is an emergency situation for the British health service. It will get extremely serious within the next two weeks, perhaps quicker.” “I have never been more concerned than I am tonight, not just about the UK but about the world,” he added. Jon Stone 15 December 2021 18:16

