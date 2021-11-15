Covid news – live: Booster jabs extended to over-40s as minister says stopping winter lockdown ‘in our hands’

Watch live as Jonathan Van-Tam leads briefing on Covid booster jabs

The Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds, health officials have announced.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose.

It has also said that 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab – which should be given at least 12 weeks after the first.

At a press conference on Monday morning, Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said that booster vaccine doses are “important ways to increase our protection against Covid-19” and urged people to come forward to get a jab before winter.

It comes as ministers urged people to get boosters when called in a bid to save Christmas. Government minister Oliver Dowden said it is “in our hands” to ensure that Covid restrictions would not be needed over the festive period.

Show latest update 1636971489 Stopping Christmas Covid restrictions ‘in our hands’ says minister Government minister Oliver Dowden said the vaccination programme offers the best assurance that further Covid-19 restrictions will not be needed over Christmas. The Conservative Party chairman told Sky News: “”It is in our hands. If you get the booster when the call comes that is the biggest wall of defence that we have against Covid. “I am confident that if we stick the course, people take the boosters when they are asked to do so, that vaccine wall will hold up and we will be able to have a decent Christmas this year. “There are no plans to stop Christmas happening. The huge difference this time is the vaccine.” Joe Middleton 15 November 2021 10:18 1636971309 Covid booster programme extended to over-40s following JCVI advice The Covid-19 booster vaccination programme is to be extended to include healthy people aged 40 to 49 as the government seeks to avoid a winter surge in cases and hospitalisations. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose. It has also said that 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab – which should be given at least 12 weeks after the first. Samuel Lovett has the details. Joe Middleton 15 November 2021 10:15

