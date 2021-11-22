Anti-Covid Restrictions protest in Brussels, Belgium 2

Austria is entering a 10-day Covid lockdown as protests against restrictions break out in Europe amid surging infections across the continent.

All Austrian citizens face tightened restrictions from Monday after officials first proposed limiting the lockdown to those refusing vaccinations.

Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation’s fourth lockdown.

The fresh lockdown comes after protests in Belgium and the Netherlands descended into violence. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels on Sunday.

A second night of rioting broke out in the Netherlands on Saturday. An emergency order was issued in the Hague where police used horses, dogs and batons to chase the crowds away.

The World Health Organisation warned that Europe could see 500,000 more deaths by next spring if vaccines programmes aren’t progressed and restrictions such as face masks and Covid passes aren’t brought in.

Show latest update 1637573437 Protesters clash with police in Brussels as 35,000 march against Covid restrictions Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions. My colleague Peter Stubley has the full report: Matt Mathers 22 November 2021 09:30 1637573305 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as Austria enters a fresh 10-day lockdown. Matt Mathers 22 November 2021 09:28

Source Link Covid news - live: Austria enters lockdown after violent protests over restrictions in Belgium and Netherlands