Covid news – live: Austria enters lockdown after violent protests over restrictions in Belgium and Netherlands

Austria is entering a 10-day Covid lockdown as protests against restrictions break out in Europe amid surging infections across the continent.
All Austrian citizens face tightened restrictions from Monday after officials first proposed limiting the lockdown to those refusing vaccinations.
Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation’s fourth lockdown.
The fresh lockdown comes after protests in Belgium and the Netherlands descended into violence. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels on Sunday.
A second night of rioting broke out in the Netherlands on Saturday. An emergency order was issued in the Hague where police used horses, dogs and batons to chase the crowds away.
The World Health Organisation warned that Europe could see 500,000 more deaths by next spring if vaccines programmes aren’t progressed and restrictions such as face masks and Covid passes aren’t brought in.
Protesters clash with police in Brussels as 35,000 march against Covid restrictions
Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions.
