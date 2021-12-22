Covid isolation period cut from 10 days to seven with two lateral flow tests

Covid patients will be able to reduce the self-isolation period from today (Wednesday 22 December) as a rule-change cuts the number of days required from 10 to seven.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says anyone infected with the virus can now take two lateral flow tests, 24 hours apart on day six and seven, in order to stop quarantining — provided the results are negative.

It comes as millions of Britons test positive for Covid just before Christmas, ruining festive plans.

The UKHSA said patients were still strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and to continue working from home.

There is no change to the guidance for unvaccinated positive cases, or unvaccinated contacts of positive COVID-19 cases, who are still required to self-isolate for 10 full days after their date of exposure to the virus.

Studies have also demonstrated that lateral flow device (LFD) tests are just as sensitive at detecting the Omicron variant as they are for Delta.

UKHSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should still get a PCR test as soon as possible.

She said: “Covid-19 is spreading quickly among the population and the pace at which Omicron is transmitting may pose a risk to running our critical public services during winter.

“This new guidance will help break chains of transmission and minimise the impact on lives and livelihoods.

“It is crucial that people carry out their LFD tests as the new guidance states and continue to follow public health advice.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new advice should help reduce the disruption to people’s everyday lives, and urged everyone to get the booster jab.

He said: “We want to reduce the disruption from Covid-19 to people’s everyday lives.

“Following advice from our clinical experts, we are reducing the self-isolation period from 10 days to seven if you test negative on an LFD test for two days running.

“It’s vital people keep playing their part by testing regularly and isolating if they test positive.

“And I urge you to get boosted now to protect yourself and those around you.”

LFD results should be reported on the gov.uk website or by phoning 119.

