Covid inquiry to examine impact on young people, mental health and inequality

The Covid-19 inquiry will now examine the impact of the pandemic on mental health, and on children and young people, it has been confirmed.

The terms of reference, which set out the scope of the inquiry, fall within the already established main topics of the inquiry – to examine the response to the pandemic and its impact in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and produce a factual narrative account of what happened.

It also plans to identify the lessons that can be learned so it can inform the UK’s preparations for future pandemics.

Chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett also recommended that the terms of reference be reframed “to put inequalities at its forefront so that investigation into the unequal impacts of the pandemic runs through the whole inquiry”.

Baroness Heather Hallett will chair the public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic (UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

She said in a written update to the Prime Minister on Thursday: “The unequal impact of the pandemic was a theme that came through strongly in responses to the consultation.

“I am therefore recommending that the terms of reference be reframed to put possible inequalities at its forefront so that investigation into any unequal impacts of the pandemic runs through the whole inquiry.

“This important recommendation will ensure the inquiry is inclusive in its approach.”

It follows a four-week consultation period in which more than 20,000 people responded, while Baroness Hallett and her team also met bereaved families and representatives from interested groups.

It now falls to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to agree to the terms of reference, although this is widely anticipated to be effectively just a rubber-stamping exercise.

The inquiry is due to begin with public hearings in 2023.

