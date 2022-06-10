Covid infections on the rise for first time in two months

Covid infections have begun to increase in the UK following two months of decline, new data shows.

The Office for National Statistics, has said there are “early signs” of a possible increase in the percetnage of people testing positive for Covid in England and Northern Ireland.

In a report on Friday it was the increase was likely caused by rises in Omicron variants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

It has not been able to identify the same trend in Wales and Scotland.

Figures showed 797,500 people tested positive for Covid in the week ending 2 June. While 27,700 people tested positive in Northern Ireland, 40,500 in Wales and 124,100 in Scotland.

The news follows an increase in admissions of Covid patients to hospitals in England for the first time in two months, according to data published on Thursday.

Earlier this week The Independent reported warnings from experts that the UK is likely to have begun a new wave.

This comes after european health authourities predicted in May the varients BA.4 and BA.5. would drive a new wave in the next few weeks.

