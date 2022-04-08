Covid infection levels in UK remain at near-record highs, ONS says

Covid infection levels in the UK remain at near-record levels, with 1 in 13 people infected last week, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that 4.88 million people caught Covid-19 between 28 March and 2 April, slightly down from a record 4.91 in the previous week.

In England, around one in 13 people were likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the week to 2 April, or 4.1 million people, the ONS said. This is unchanged from the week to 26 March.

Across the border, in Wales, the estimate is up from 1 in 14 people to 1 in 13. In Northern Ireland, the trend in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 was “uncertain,” the ONS said. Around 1 in 16 had the virus last week, down from 1 in 15.

Only Scotland has experienced a notable drop in numbers, falling from 451,200 to 396,800, around 1 in 13.

“While infections remain high, there are early signs in our latest data that they may no longer be increasing in some parts of the UK,” said Sarah Crofts, of the Office for National Statistics.

“Across English regions, there is a mixed picture in trends and we have seen a welcome decrease in Scotland.

“However, rates in Wales continue to rise and the trend in Northern Ireland is uncertain.

“It is too early to say if infections have peaked in England and Scotland. We will continue to monitor the data closely.”

The ONS said the percentage of people testing positive in England has increased among those from school year 12 to age 34, and for people aged 70 and over.

Infection levels have fallen for children from age two to school year six and adults aged between 35 to 49.

Professor Paul Elliott, of Imperial College London, warned that older age groups might be more vulnerable amid the current high Covid levels because of waning immunity.

“Many older people had their booster way back in October or November last year so it’s likely there will be some waning of the vaccine against infection, if not hospitalisation,” he told the BBC.

He said that younger people received their third dose more recently than older people, and that as the virus moves up the age groups, there is cause for concern.

Prof Elliott said: “These trends are concerning since when a very high number of people are infected, this may lead to more people becoming seriously ill and needing to go to hospital.”

As of Wednesday, there were 20,409 people in hospital with and because of Covid – the highest figure since February 2021. Both primary and incidental admissions have risen in recent weeks, with hospital leaders warning of increasing pressures across the NHS.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid infection levels in UK remain at near-record highs, ONS says