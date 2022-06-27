Covid hospital patients in England up by 37 per cent

The number of Covid positive patients in hospitals accross England has jumped by 37 per cent – up by more than 2000 in a week.

A total of 7,822 Covid positive patients are in beds accross England as of Monday, the latest NHS figures show.

Data on new Covid positive admissions up to Saturday show a 35 per cent increase week on week.

More to follow…

