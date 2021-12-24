Covid: Government to send nationwide booster jab text alert on Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron

The government will send text message alerts to people across the UK on Boxing Day urging them to get a booster jab to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

After talks with ministers, the UK’s mobile network providers – including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – have agreed to deliver the messages to their tens of millions of customers.

It comes as part of the government’s Get Boosted Now campaign, which this week has seen £22.5m handed to councils and an “army of vaccine ambassadors” deployed to British streets in a bid to encourage uptake in the run up to Christmas and New Year.

A telecoms industry source had earlier told The Guardian: “Operators feel a little nervous about angering some customers because it is such a heated issue. We will make it happen, but don’t want those who don’t agree with the message to blame us.”

The agreed text messages will read: “GET BOOSTED NOW. Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron. Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster. See NHS website for details.”

While nearly 32 million people – over 60 per cent of adults in the UK – have now had a booster jab, there is desperation to get as many jabs in arms as possible to counter the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, as ministers seek to avoid bringing in further restrictions in England after Christmas.

Early analysis from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggests that, although two vaccine doses appear significantly less effective against Omicron than previous variants, a booster dose still offers between 60 and 70 per cent protection against symptomatic infection, the government said.

And although initial UKHSA research suggests that infection with Omicron may be 50 to 70 per cent less likely to result in hospitalisation than with Delta, health secretary Sajid Javid has warned that “we cannot risk the NHS being overwhelmed” – given the rapid rate at which the virus is now spreading.

More than 350,000 infections have been reported in the last three days alone in three consecutive record rises, while Office for National Statistics data suggests that an unprecedented 1.7 million people had the virus last week.

Mr Javid said on Friday: “We are texting this Boxing Day for all eligible adults to Get Boosted Now.

“It has never been as important to get protected with the booster – so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the Boxing Day fixtures, whatever your traditions make the booster a part of them this year.

“Millions of vaccine slots are available through the festive calendar so if you’re not boosted and you get this text, take up the offer and get vaccinated.”

In a Christmas message on Friday, prime minister Boris Johnson said: “Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country.

“And that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster, so that next year’s festivities are even better than this year’s.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: Government to send nationwide booster jab text alert on Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron