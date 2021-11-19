Covid Europe news: Lockdown reimposed in Austria to avoid fifth wave as continent sees spike in deaths

First known Covid case was vendor at Wuhan animal market, finds new analysis

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections.

The national shutdown will come into force on Monday, and the whole of the country’s population will also be required to get vaccinated against the disease by February.

Austria introduced a lockdown for all those who were unvaccinated on Monday but since then infections have continued to set new records.

The two worst-hit provinces, Salzburg and Upper Austria, said on Thursday they would introduce their own lockdowns, raising pressure on the government to do the same nationally.

With cold weather setting in across Europe as winter approaches, governments have been forced to consider reimposing unpopular lockdowns. The Netherlands has reimposed a partial lockdown, with bars and restaurants closing at 8pm.

Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said a lockdown could not be ruled out for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals were becoming dangerously full of Covid patients to those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the illness.

Show latest update 1637317677 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates on the latest news and statistics throughout the day. Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 10:27 1637317785 Austria to impose full lockdown Austria will go into a full lockdown over Covid from next week, becoming the first country in Europe to take this measure during the latest wave of the virus. The government also said vaccinations will be compulsory for the whole population from next February. Zoe Tidman has more on this story: Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 10:29 1637318142 Europe only region in world to see spike in Covid-related deaths Europe was the only region in the world where Covid-related deaths increased last week, after the continent saw a rise of five per cent, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 10:35 1637319030 Germany in ‘nationwide state of emergency’, says head of disease control agency The head of Germany’s disease control agency has said the country has entered into a “nationwide state of emergency” because of surging coronavirus infections. Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said regular medical care cannot be guaranteed anymore in some parts of the country because hospitals and intensive care wards are overstretched. He called for urgent additional measures to tackle the rise in Covid-19 cases, which topped 50,000 for the third day running. “All of Germany is one big outbreak,” Mr Wieler told reporters in Berlin. “This is a nationwide state of emergency. We need to pull the emergency brake.” Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 10:50 1637319624 Russia reports record number of Covid deaths for third day Russian authorities have reported a record number of coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row. The country’s state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 virus deaths today, up 1,251 on Thursday and 1,247 on Wednesday. The task force also reported 37,156 new confirmed cases. The daily new infections in recent weeks appear to have taken a downward trend but still remain higher than during previous surges of the virus. Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 11:00 1637320524 Hungary reports highest daily infections since start of pandemic Hungary has reported 11,289 new Covid infections, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic. The country of 10 million people, whose vaccination rate lags the European Union average, imposed some new restrictions on Thursday while its neighbour Austria, which also has a relatively low vaccination rate, on Friday announced a full lockdown to stem a surge in infections. Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 11:15 1637321424 Covid in Europe: What are countries doing to contain the latest wave? My colleague Zoe Tidman has put together this guide to what countries in Europe are doing to tackle the latest wave of Covid infections as winter approaches: Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 11:30 1637322324 Munich’s Christmas market cancelled amid Covid spike Munich authorities have announced that the city’s historic Christmas market, the Christkindlmarkt, will be cancelled for the second year in a row due to the country’s surge in Covid cases. Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter called it “bitter news”, saying: “The extreme situation in our hospitals and exponentially rising infection rates leave me no other choice.” Our deputy travel editor Lucy Thackray has more details: Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 11:45 1637323224 First known Covid case was vendor at Wuhan animal market The first confirmed case of symptomatic Covid-19 can be traced to a female seafood vendor in a food market in Wuhan, according to a new analysis. The study states the first patient worked at Huanan live animal market in the Chinese city and began feeling ill on 11 December 2019. Tom Batchelor has the full story: Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 12:00 1637324124 Booster jabs now appear on NHS app for overseas travel Booster jabs are now appearing on NHS app for overseas travel. The move, which some travellers have been demanding for weeks, should mean easier journeys for British travellers heading to countries that have put time limits on the efficacy of vaccines. Our travel correspondent Simon Calder explains more: Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 12:15

