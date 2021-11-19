Covid Europe news – live: Lockdown reimposed in Austria to avoid fifth wave as continent sees spike in deaths

First known Covid case was vendor at Wuhan animal market, finds new analysis

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronaviruslockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections.

The national shutdown will come into force on Monday, and the whole of the country’s population will also be required to get vaccinated against the disease by February.

Austria introduced a lockdown for all those who were unvaccinated on Monday but since then infections have continued to set new records.

The two worst-hit provinces, Salzburg and Upper Austria, said on Thursday they would introduce their own lockdowns, raising pressure on the government to do the same nationally.

With cold weather setting in across Europe as winter approaches, governments have been forced to consider reimposing unpopular lockdowns. The Netherlands has reimposed a partial lockdown, with bars and restaurants closing at 8pm.

Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn also said a lockdown could not be ruled out for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals were becoming dangerously full of Covid patients to those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the illness.

Show latest update 1637317785 Austria to impose full lockdown Austria will go into a full lockdown over Covid from next week, becoming the first country in Europe to take this measure during the latest wave of the virus. The government also said vaccinations will be compulsory for the whole population from next February. Zoe Tidman has more on this story: Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 10:29 1637317677 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates on the latest news and statistics throughout the day. Chiara Giordano 19 November 2021 10:27

