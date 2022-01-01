Covid: England reports another record rise in cases with 162,572 new infections

A new record of 162,572 Covid cases has been registered in the past 24 hours in England, government figures show.
The number is up from the 160,276 new lab-confirmed Covid cases in the previous 24-hour period reported on Friday.
The figure does not include cases in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have not been published.
A further 154 people died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, Saturday’s figures showed.
Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
