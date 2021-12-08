Covid: Daily tests to replace self-isolation for omicron contacts, Boris Johnson announces

Boris Johnson’s government has changed the rules for contacts of Covid omicron variant cases – saying people can take daily tests to avoid 10 days of self-isolation.

The prime minister announced the move to so-called ‘plan b’ measures in England on Wednesday – bringing back work from home guidance, making masks mandatory in theatres and cinemas, and reintroducing Covid passes for nightclubs and other venues.

He also revealed a major change in self-isolation rules related to omicron, relaxing the time contacts will have to spend at home through daily Covid testing.

“As omicron spreads in the community, we will also introduce daily tests for contacts instead of isolation, so we keep people safe while minimising disruption to daily life,” Mr Johnson told a No 10 press conference.

Last month the government changed the rules so that contacts of people identified as a suspected or confirmed case of the omicron variant must stay at home and self-isolate for 10 days.

The prime minister told the press conference that the government can’t yet assume that omicron is less severe than previous variants.

“While the picture may get better, and I sincerely hope that it will, we know that the remorseless logic of exponential growth could lead to a big rise in hospitalisations and therefore, sadly, in deaths,” he said.

Mr Johnson said plan B curbs was the “proportionate and the responsible thing” in a bid to “slow the spread of the virus, buy ourselves the time to get yet more boosters into arms”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: Daily tests to replace self-isolation for omicron contacts, Boris Johnson announces