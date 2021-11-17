Covid: Czech Republic imposes lockdown on unvaccinated citizens

The Czech Republic has announced an effective lockdown for the unvaccinated, following the example set by neighbouring Austria and the German region of Bavaria.

Under surprise new rules announced Wednesday, unvaccinated Czechs will not be able to attend public events or enter restaurants, pubs and other services, from next week.

Only evidence of completed vaccination or previous Covid-19 infection within the last six months will be accepted, putting an end to the era of mass precautionary Covid testing in the country.

The change will come into effect from Monday after approval by the government tomorrow. Children under 18 will be exempt from the rule, meaning they can still present Covid tests as proof of non-infectivity.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš claimed the new rules are necessary because “the only solution is vaccination”, saying the majority of Covid patients in Czech hospitals are unvaccinated.

The move is bound to be controversial in a country with relatively high levels of vaccine scepticism: less than two-thirds of the Czech population is fully vaccinated.

Indeed, few predicted a lockdown for the unvaccinated ahead of today’s announcement, despite rapidly rising case numbers.

Yet it seems the government has finally been forced to act after the Czech Republic’s highest ever number of cases in a single day was also announced Wednesday, with more than 22,400 infections confirmed.

Almost 70 per cent of the new cases recorded were in people who have not yet had a single dose of a Covid vaccine.

Spiralling case numbers are also bringing back memories of a widely criticised relaxing of lockdown measures during the festive season last year, which was blamed for a subsequent spike of cases and deaths after the New Year.

It was hoped vaccination would stop the worst effects of the virus repeating themselves this time around, but worryingly, Covid-related deaths are now also significantly increasing in the country.

A total of 95 Covid deaths were confirmed on Wednesday – a much higher incidence rate than has been seen since reopening in the UK, given that the Czech population is six times smaller.

The new measures are therefore clearly intended as a last-resort step to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The Czech government has become increasingly concerned about low vaccine coverage in recent weeks, also launching a visceral promotional campaign for vaccination presenting pictures of dead bodies from Covid wards.

The incoming Czech administration has complained about the sudden implementation of the new measures, arguing they should have been consulted as they are due to replace Babiš’s outgoing government later this month.

But Babiš demanded they “stop playing politics” and instead “get involved in the solution”.

