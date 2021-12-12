Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.

The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Those who test positive or develop symptoms will need to self-isolate, the government said.

People who have not been vaccinated must continue to self-isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with the virus the DHSC said.

“The omicron variant is quickly gaining ground in the UK and is expected to become the dominant strain by mid-December,” said Javid Javid, the health secretary.

“We are taking this proportionate and more practical measure to limit the impact on people’s day to day lives while helping to reduce the spread of Omicron.

“Vaccines remain our best defence and I urge anyone yet to get a first and second jab to come forward and those eligible for a booster to get boosted as soon as possible.”

More follows…

