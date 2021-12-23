Covid cases three times more prevalent among young children than rest of population, study finds

Covid infections are three times more prevalent among children aged five to 11 years old compared to the rest of the population in England, according to a new study.

More than 4.7 per cent of this age group were estimated as having the virus between late November and mid-December, the government-backed research found.

This was compared to just over 1.4 per cent across the general population.

Just this week, the government scientific advisers recommended Covid vaccinations for only those five- to 11-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable for the time being.

Schools in England have also faced more than 100,000 children off with a positive Covid test and tens of thousands out of class with suspected Covid at one time, according to government estimates from late November and early December.

The latest REACT-1 study – conducted by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori – was based on more than 97,000 Covid tests taken at home in England between 23 November and 14 December.

It found Covid was most prevalent in children aged five to 11 years old than any other age group.

An estimated 4.74 per cent of those swabbed had the virus – which was similar to rates in the previous study between mid-October and early November.

Researchers said Covid rates in 12 to 17 year olds – most of whom have now been vaccinated – had halved in comparison, falling from 5.35 per cent to 2.31 per cent.

Overall, the study found one in 70 people in England were infected with Covid between the period looked at – which was slightly lower than the previous study, which put the figure at one in 64 as of 5 November.

This reflected a slight fall in cases last month, when “large drops” were seen in secondary school-age children and older adults, researchers said.

But there has since been a “steep rise” in overall infection rates in December, when the Omicron variant of Covid started to rapidly spread.

Two prelimary studies released this week found the Omicron wave appears to be milder than that of the Delta variant, with those infected 40 to 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital.

But scientists have warned this could be cancelled out by the “alarming rate” the variant is spreading.

On Thursday, the Office for National Statistics released figures showing an estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had Covid in the week ending 16 December – the highest number since comparable figures began last autumn.

The day before, the UK reported its highest number of daily Covid cases – more than 106,000 – since the pandemic began.

While Boris Johnson, the prime minister, said there would not be any new Covid restrictions before Christmas for England, he warned they remained on the table afterwards if needed.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all announced new measures to curb the spread of the virus will come in force from Boxing Day – including nightclub closures and limits on socialising.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid cases three times more prevalent among young children than rest of population, study finds