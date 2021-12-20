The UK reported 91,743 new coronavirus cases Monday as cases of the new omicron variant continue to spread.

There were also 44 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: Cases surge in UK as 91,743 new cases and 44 deaths reported within 28 days