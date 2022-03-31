One in 15 people have virus in new record high as cases rise by 7% in a week, according to new study figures.

According to ZOE COVID Study incidence figures, in total there are 349,011 currently new daily symptomatic cases of COVID in the UK on average.

This is an increase of 7% from 324,954 reported last week.

The UK R-value is estimated to be around 1.1 and regional R values are 1.1 for England and Wales and 1.0 for Scotland.

One in 15 people have the virus in England, while in Wales it is one in 18 and Scotland is one in 16.

New daily symptomatic cases have stopped raising in regions of England and in the UK but cases remain at record highs.

New cases rates have begun falling in the youngest age group (0-17) and for age group 34-55.

New cases have stopped rising or are slowing down in the rest of the age groups.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study app, comments on the latest data:

“While COVID cases continue to soar to all-time highs, the rate of increase is showing signs of slowing down.

“This is a promising sign that we’ll hopefully see case numbers beginning to drop once again.

“However, as the Government cuts off free testing and all restrictions are lifted it’s difficult to predict where things will go from here.

“Whilst LFTs are no longer free, we’re pleased to see early data from 100,000 ZOE COVID Study contributors that suggest LFT accuracy remains high.

“The data shows LFTs are almost 80% effective in detecting positive cases and as high as 97% accurate in identifying negative cases.

“This should reassure everyone that LFTs remain a valuable tool for monitoring COVID and everyone should have a small supply to test themselves when they have cold-like symptoms.”

More follows.

Source Link Covid cases rise by 7% in a week as one in 15 people have virus in new record high