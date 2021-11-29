Covid boosters to be recommended for younger adults ‘within hours’, says minister

Top scientists advising Boris Johnson’s government are set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of Covid booster shots to younger adults on Monday, a health minister has said.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has been asked to look at boosters for under-40s, as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.

“We’re awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today,” junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News on Monday.

On the emergency changes aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron variant, he added: “I don’t think it’s been formally delivered, but we’d expect that within the coming hours.”

Professor Anthony Harnden, the deputy chair of the (JCVI), has said it would be “sensible” for over-18s in the UK will receive their booster jabs “earlier” than originally planned.

The expert described the decision to accelerate the booster programme – both by extending the age range and by reducing the interval between the second dose and the booster dose – as a “sensible strategy”.

A third Omicron case was detected in the UK on Sunday, in a person with travel links to southern Africa who visited Westminster before leaving the country.

It was thought the individual visited the wider borough and not parliament. The first two infections were identified in Nottingham and Essex, where officials were ordering PCR tests for customers of a KFC in Brentwood as far back as 19 November.

Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, acknowledged it was “very likely” that further cases of Omicron would be discovered in the coming days.

The JCVI is also considering whether second doses should be offered to 12 to 15-year-olds.

Masks will become compulsory again on public transport and in shops from Tuesday, when isolation rules will return for international arrivals until they receive a negative PCR test.

And teachers and pupils in Year 7 and above are now being “strongly advised” to wear masks in communal areas outside classrooms in England.

But health secretary Sajid Javid insisted on Sunday that it was “nowhere near” time to reintroduce social distancing rules and work-from-home guidance.

Mr Argar said he was not anticipating that coronavirus restrictions would be tightened further in the run up to Christmas, following a change in rules this week. The junior health minister told Sky News he was “looking forward to a Christmas spent with family and friends”.

Asked if the government might tighten up the rules even further in the next three weeks, Mr Argar said: “It’s not something I’m anticipating.”

Meanwhile, the UK government will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss the variant first detected in South Africa amid concerns it could spread rapidly and partially evade existing jabs.

