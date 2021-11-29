Covid: Booster vaccine rolled out to all over-18s and gap after second jab cut to three months

Booster jabs should now be offered to all over-18s, the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations has said.

The JCVI has also said gaps between the second Covid-19 vaccine and booster shots should be reduced from 6 months to three months.

Although JCVI has advised all adults should now have their boosters it has advised the prioritisation of clinically vulnerable and older age groups as was done during the second and first phases of the vaccination programme.

Those who are immunocompromised should be offered anothr booster, meaning they will have their fourth vaccination.

Children aged 12 to 15 year should now be eligible to have their second dose, the JCVI has said.

The Government is advising adults can either have Moderna or Pfizer booster vaccines for the new Omicron variant.

Exactly when under 40s will be invited to have their booster shots will be a decision for the NHS’ vaccination programme to decide.

More to follow…

