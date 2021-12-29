Covid booster side effects: Everything you need to know about third jab

The NHS is ramping up efforts to hand out more Covid booster jabs to protect the British public against the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, as the new year approaches.

The NHS vaccination programme is sending out around 650,000 text messages and 50,000 letters to people who have not yet received their third dose of a Covid vaccine.

Prime minister Boris Johnson also urged people to get their booster jabs, adding that there were 2.4 million double-vaccinated people who were yet to take up the offer of a booster.

He told reporters on Wednesday: “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re eight times more likely to get into hospital altogether.

“So it’s a great thing to do. It’s very, very important. Get boosted for yourself and enjoy New Year sensibly and cautiously.”

The renewed push for people to get their booster jabs come as the latest data shows England and Wales recording a record 129,471 positive Covid vases on Tuesday, and Scotland recording a further 9,360 cases.

Government figures show more than 32 million people have received their third dose of a Covid vaccine. But as Britons continue getting jabbed, many may be wondering what the side effects of a booster jab will be.

Here is what you can expect when you get your booster jab:

Which vaccine will I get for my booster dose?

Every person who is eligible for a third dose of a Covid vaccine will be given either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

You can have either vaccine even if you were given the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first and second dose.

According to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), both vaccines have been proven to boost the immune system well and have already been administered to millions of people in the UK.

The agency advises that people “will be offered the right vaccine for you, which may be the same or different from the vaccines that you had before”.

What are the common side effects of a booster jab?

Most of the side effects that people may experience from a third jab are the same as those experienced with all other Covid vaccines used in the UK.

The most common side effects include:

Sore, heavy arm where you had your injection

Fatigue

Headache

General aches or mild flu-like symptoms

Feeling feverish

According to the NHS, these symptoms may last around one or two days after vaccination. You can take painkillers, such as paracetamol, to ease any discomfort.

If you experience other side effects, you can report them on the Yellow Card Coronavirus Reporting Site, which helps the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) ensure safe and effective use.

Are there more serious side effects from a booster jab?

In very rare cases, some people may have a serious allergic reaction to the vaccine. If you’ve ever had a serious allergic reaction before, including anaphylaxis, you must tell healthcare staff at the facility where you are receiving your booster jab.

The staff may ask what you’re allergic to to ensure you can have the vaccine. If you do have a reaction, it usually happens within minutes and staff are trained to treat them immediately.

There have also been rare cases of heart inflammation (myocarditis) reported following a Covid jab, mostly in younger men within several days of receiving a vaccine.

In most of these cases, patients have recovered and felt better after resting and receiving simple treatments.

You should seek medical advice immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms after vaccination:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

A fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart

How can I book my booster jab?

If you are eligible for a Covid booster jab, you can book an appointment online or call 119 to make an appointment.

You can also visit a walk-in vaccination site to get a jab. Find out more here.

