Covid booster jab bookings open a month early in England

Bookings for coronavirus booster jabs in England are being brought forward ahead of what is expected to be a “challenging” winter.

Starting from Monday, those eligible for a third vaccine dose will be able to book their appointment a month earlier than was previously allowed.

Under previous rules, people could only book their booster six months after receiving their second dose. Now, they will be able to arrange an appointment after five months, and attend as soon as the six-month period is up.

The move is meant to accelerate the programme by making it easier for people to book their inoculation.

People entitled to a third dose are the over-50s, people who live and work in care homes, frontline health and social care workers, people older than 16 with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19, those aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from the virus, and people over 16 who live with someone who is more likely to get infections.

Last month, experts from Blood Cancer UK warned that the slow rollout of the booster programme was endangering immunocompromised people.

According to analysis by the charity, immunocompromised peopleaccounted for one in 20 Covid-19 patients being admitted to intensive care. However, less than half of people with blood cancer, who make up about 230,000 of the 500,000 immunocompromised people in the UK, had been invited to receive their third dose by the second week of October.

Other clinically vulnerable people also reported struggling to book an appointment for their third dose.

More than 9 million people have already had a top-up vaccine, according to NHS England – but more boosters need to be given as it has been warned the NHS is facing an “exceptionally difficult” winter.

NHS national medical director Stephen Powis said: “While this winter is undoubtedly going to be different, the most important thing you can do is come forward for both your Covid booster and flu jab as soon as possible – now with the added convenience of booking in advance – making it even easier to protect yourself and loves ones.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “Covid-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your family ahead of a challenging winter and this change to the booking system will make it as easy as possible for people to book their booster jabs.

“This will accelerate the booster programme, ensure the NHS is able to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, and importantly help more people maintain protection against Covid-19 as we know immunity will dip over time.”

Additional reporting by PA Media

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid booster jab bookings open a month early in England